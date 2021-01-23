(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills is able to claim the 3rd place trophy in the Corner Conference Tournament on their home court with a win over Sidney 47-30.
The Knights got off to a strong start thanks to several threes from Kaelynn Driskell early on in the game.
“I think we finally played a complete game, we’ve been looking for that all year. We’ve played good halves or three quarters but never put a full game together,” head coach Brett Weldon said. “This was finally a game where we didn’t have a let down and didn’t have mental errors we just kept at it and kept building.”
Izzy Weldon got off to a slow start offensively in the first quarter as she only had 2 points. Her Knights though had the lead 16-10. Weldon found her groove offensively as she poured 10 in the second quarter to give Fremont-Mills a 29-17 advantage. Weldon spoke on her offensive success.
“I saw they were spaced out on our shooters outside and so I took it to the hole,” Weldon said.
Defensively the Knights forced Sidney’s shooters, Avery Dowling and Chay Ward, into tough shots and one and done possessions. Ward and Dowling combined for 13 points on the night. Weldon continued to add to her successful night in the second half as well as she finished with 20 points.
“She has a little bit more confidence and she has really handled the ball well it just makes a difference when teams try and pressure us and we can be confident in her handling the ball,” Weldon said.
Fremont-Mills was able to celebrate with their home fans on the 3rd place victory. The Knights improve their record to 8-6 while Sidney falls to a 7-7 record. Weldon spoke on his team's outlook in the Corner Conference for the remainder of the season.
“I think the top four teams have played well against each other and beat up on each other and we are looking to be a part of that too and see how things work out at the end,” Weldon said.
To hear the full interviews from tonight’s game click below.