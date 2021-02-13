(Tabor) -- They had to wait an extra 16 hours to do it, but Fremont-Mills picked up a 52-30 Class 1A District 14 opening round win over Clarinda Academy on Saturday.
The Knights (9-12) scored the first 10 points and held their Corner Conference counterpart at bay the rest of the way.
“We had a nice quick start,” Coach Steve Raymond said. “Then we started to get a little complacent, and I guess you have that with an early Saturday game. Outside of that, we did a good job of dealing with any adversity.”
Cooper Langfelt scored 15 points and grabbed 14 rebounds while Taylor Reed added 12 and eight for the Knights, which dealt with a packed-in Clarinda Academy zone throughout the contest.
“They gave it a great fight,” Langfelt commented. “They always play hard. They really packed it in, and it was tough for us to get shots inside.”
“It wasn’t a whole lot different than what we’ve seen,” Raymond added. “Just basically pack in the paint and try to force us to play outside. I just talked to the boys about being more patient, get the ball swung and attack the gaps to crack that shell.”
Brady Owen added eight points while Kyler Owen pitched in five points and five boards for Fremont-Mills in the win. The Knights were particularly strong on the glass, grabbing 24 offensive rebounds and out-rebounded the Eagles by 20.
Clarinda Academy (1-7), which played with just six players, got 15 points and eight rebounds from Demetrius McGlown and seven points and 15 boards from Tyrone Carson.
The Knights advance to play on Monday in a Class 1A District 14 quarterfinal at CAM against the host Cougars.
“We’ve seen enough film by now,” Raymond said. “We’re excited to go there. It will be a good challenge for us. It’s one of those that we have to go, make sure our defense travels and hit a couple shots.”
View complete video interviews with Coach Raymond and Langfelt below.