(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills new head volleyball coach Molly Crom is excited to get back in the coaching game.
Crom, who has volleyball coaching experience previously at Platteview, Griswold and Fremont-Mills, will take over for Tracy Malcom, who resigned the position after a successful run as head coach.
“I’ve always been interested in volleyball and always really loved it,” Crom told KMA Sports. “Administration came to me and visited about (the job), and I thought that would be a great thing to do.”
Crom says she’s excited to coach along with assistants Jamie Ewalt and Taylor Sudmann as the Knights look to rebound from a 2-9 season in 2020.
“I’m kind of old school,” she said. “I’m all about the team. I don’t like to call out individuals very often. I give credit where credit is due for sure, but this year the emphasis is on team, unity and kindness to one another. We’re just going to work hard.”
The Knights lose first team All-Corner Conference pick Kenna Howard, who is set to play at Morningside, but they will return a pair of talented seniors in three-year starter Kaelyn Driskell at setter and Malea Moore in a number of roles.
“Kaelynn has been with the program all four years,” Crom said. “I believe this is Malea’s third year. They’re both great girls. Kaelynn is an amazing setter and a really great hitter. Deep down I think she’s always wanted to hit as well as set, but you can’t disprove the fact that she has great setting hands.
“Malea is a good defensive player and brings a lot in the back row. She’s got a great serve. They both have really wonderful personalities. I couldn’t ask for two better girls to come back to coaching and have their senior leadership at hand.”
The rest of the roster will remain youthful with a bit of experience from a junior and sophomore class that combined for seven on the varsity roster in 2020.
“Teagan Ewalt will be a force at the net,” Crom said. “Emma Malcom is a wonderful defensive player. Ella Owen is a great defensive player as well. And the list of sophomores go on and on. We have eight sophomores in the program this year with one of them being my daughter. I know these girls really well personally on and off the court, and you can’t ask for better workers.”
Fremont-Mills is slated to begin the season on Thursday, August 26th. Listen to the full interview with Coach Crom below.