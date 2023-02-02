(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills twin brothers Paxten and Payten Van Houten made their own college decisions. It just so happened Midland proved to be the school that fit both of them.
“I loved the place,” Paxten told KMA Sports on Thursday’s Upon Further Review. “I loved the players and the coaches, and I ultimately chose (Midland).”
“I really liked it,” Payten added. “I started getting more scholarships throughout January, but I loved everything about Midland. I loved the culture and everything they have going.”
Paxten was the first to pull the trigger on January 19th before Payten followed suit just nine days later.
“I was just talking to other colleges,” Payten said. “I was keeping my options open. It wasn’t a big desire to play together, but it’s great that we are. Midland was the right choice for both of us.”
Both Van Houtens were All-District honorees this past season on the defensive side of the football, but it looks like Payten will begin his college journey on the offensive side at running back and Paxten will continue to play linebacker on the defensive side.
“It means everything to be able to play with my brother every day,” Payten said. “We get to compete against each other and compete even more, and it’s always fun. I like to beat him in some stuff, and I get to do it for four more years.
“It’s special (to play college football),” Paxten added. “It’s something I wanted to do since I was a kid. Football is my love and my favorite sport. It’s something that I’ve always tried and worked hard in. It’s paid off, and it’s special to play with your twin brother at the next level. Not a lot of people get to play with people that they know at the next level, let alone their twin brother. It’s a cool experience.”
The commitments to Midland for the Van Houten brothers was part of a flurry of area athletes committing to the school.
“It’s just how personable they were,” Paxten said of the Warriors coaching staff. “They reached out constantly and texted over the holidays. When we went up there, that didn’t change. They still put in the effort to talk to every kid there. Every single one of the coaches was great. They were just great people.”
Listen to much more with Payten and Paxten Van Houten on their college decisions below.