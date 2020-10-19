(Tabor) -- The KMA Game of the Week goes to Tabor and Fremont-Mills on Friday evening.
The Knights (4-1) bounced back from a week seven loss to Central Valley out of Nebraska, rolling to a 51-6 win over Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton in the opening round of the 8-man playoffs.
“I thought our defense played very well,” Fremont-Mills head coach Jeremy Christiansen told KMA Sports. “They gave us a short field most of the night, and our offense was efficient in what we needed to do. The defense played extremely well. That’s what we’ve hung our hat on.”
The Knights totaled 8.0 tackles for loss, led by 2.0 each from senior Seth Malcom and freshman Braxton Blackburn. They also forced five turnovers on fumble recoveries by Jesse Lemonds, Malcom and Caleb Brandt and interceptions from Nick Madison and Kyle Kesterson.
For Fremont-Mills, Friday proved to be the first time they had played in back-to-back weeks since weeks two and three. With that mind, Coach Christiansen’s team might be as healthy as they’ve ever been for this late in the season.
“We’ve got some bumps and bruises coming off Central Valley, but going into this week we should be right at 100% and ready to go,” Christiansen said. “I guess that’s a slight advantage of having three weeks off, but we need to continue to get more crisp in our offense and defense keep doing what they’ve been doing.”
The defense will likely see its toughest test of the season to this point on Friday when they welcome Woodbine (6-1). The Tigers are averaging 62 points per game this season and have one of the most dangerous offensive weapons in the state in South Dakota commit Layne Pryor, who has rushed for 1,039 yards, received for 581 and accounted for 32 offensive touchdowns.
“They’re shooting 3-pointers, not layups,” Christiansen said. “They put up points like a basketball team. Up front, they’re big and physical on both sides of the ball, and we have to match that at the line of scrimmage.”
Fremont-Mills has a Division I ace up their sleeve, too, in Malcom. The Nebraska commit has 462 yards rushing and five touchdowns on the year, but both Malcom and Pryor are being recruited for their exploits on the defensive side of the ball.
“They’re both at tailback, so they’re going to get to tackle each other, no doubt,” Christiansen said. “I don’t know if it’s a thing to them or not, but they’re two high-caliber 8-player athletes on the field at one time. It’s going to be exciting to see.”
Christiansen, though, says there are seven other players on either side that will have plenty to say about the result.
“I think some of the other guys on both sides of the ball are high-caliber,” he said. “They’re going to jump into the mix, as well, so it should be interesting.”
When it comes to Friday, Christiansen says the turnover battle is always the No. 1 statistic they focus on in a big playoff matchup.
“Turnovers and penalties,” he said. “Anytime we get in trouble offensively we get off schedule. Second and long, third and long, we have to continue to move the sticks. Last week, we only had six first downs, and we’ve got to have at least 10 to win, typically. It’s playoff time. The turnover battle has to be won.”
Trevor Maeder and Mike Wood will have play-by-play on Friday on the KMAX-Stream1. Kickoff is slated for 7:00. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Christiansen linked below.