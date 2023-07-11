(KMAland) -- Three KMAland softball players were unanimous All-Bluegrass Conference choices.
Those nods went to Twin Cedars' Jillian French and Rylee Dunkin and Murray's Jayda Chew.
Presley VanWinkle (Murray), Kasyn Shinn (Orient-Macksburg), Taylor Ruby (Seymour), Olivia Power (Seymour), Keirsten Klein (Murray), Kisha Reed (Twin Cedars), Emma Boswell (Orient-Macksburg), Cristen Durian (Twin Cedars), Christa Cass (Orient-Macksburg), Lean Rinchiuso (Seymour), Paetyn Anderson (Melcher-Dallas), Taylor Henson (Lamoni) and Teryn Shields (Murray) were also first-team choices.
View the full teams, including second team and honorable mention designations below.