Bluegrass Conference
Photo design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Three KMAland softball players were unanimous All-Bluegrass Conference choices.

Those nods went to Twin Cedars' Jillian French and Rylee Dunkin and Murray's Jayda Chew. 

Presley VanWinkle (Murray), Kasyn Shinn (Orient-Macksburg), Taylor Ruby (Seymour), Olivia Power (Seymour), Keirsten Klein (Murray), Kisha Reed (Twin Cedars), Emma Boswell (Orient-Macksburg), Cristen Durian (Twin Cedars), Christa Cass (Orient-Macksburg), Lean Rinchiuso (Seymour), Paetyn Anderson (Melcher-Dallas), Taylor Henson (Lamoni) and Teryn Shields (Murray) were also first-team choices. 

View the full teams, including second team and honorable mention designations below. 

Download PDF Bluegrass Conference All Conference.docx.pdf

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.