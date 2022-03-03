(Stanberry) -- The Stanberry boys basketball team sent shockwaves across the Missouri high school basketball scene on Tuesday night with an impressive postseason victory. Now, Coach Nick Groomer's squad is one of eight remaining in Class 1.
"We've felt like we've been a good team all season," Groomer said. "But we also knew we have a tough area. I know how good our district was and how good our sectional was. It means a lot to still be standing this time of the year."
The Bulldogs (23-3) reached the state quarterfinals with a 49-47 win over Mound City -- the defending runners-up. The two-point win avenged a 30-point loss they suffered to the Panthers in their season opener.
"Earlier in the year, we were missing a couple of guys," Groomer said. "You gain knowledge by failure. When you keep failing, you figure out what works. We just plugged away."
What worked for Stanberry was something many opposing teams dreamt of doing but could not this season: limiting Mound City star Tony Osburn.
The Omaha commit and two-time reigning KMAland Missouri Player of the Year entered Tuesday's game coming off a 62-point performance in the district finals and destined for a legendary postseason run. However, Coach Groomer's team had other plans. The Bulldogs held Osburn to only two points in the first half and 15 in the game.
"We knew we couldn't outscore them," Groomer said. "If he's the best player I've ever coached against, we had to do something different. We put two guys on him and tried to make the other guys on their team beat us. It worked out, but it could have gone the other way."
Stanberry has been accustomed to deep postseason runs but had not gone further than the first round of the state tournament since their state championship run in 2016.
"It's a big win for our program," Groomer said. "We are building our program's success back up."
Tyler Schwebach starred for the Bulldogs in Tuesday's win with 23 points while eclipsing 1,000 career points.
"He's a hard worker," Groomer said. "He does things the right way. I love it when kids do it the right way. Tyler has earned it."
Tyler Schwebach (14.3 PPG) and his twin brother, Austin (16.5), pace the Bulldogs' offense. Colby McQuinn (10.3 PPG), Landon Marticke (5.9 PPG) and Korbin Fletchall (5.5 PPG) have also stepped up.
"It seems like somebody takes a turn every game," Groomer said. "It depends what defenses do, and we try to react."
Stanberry faces Green City in a state quarterfinal Saturday evening at Missouri Western.
The Gophers (23-6) average 70.5 points per game, with five players contributing at least 8.9 points per game.
"They are fast and athletic," Groomer said. "They work harder than anybody else. It's going to take us being disciplined and not giving them easy shots."
Groomer says avoiding an emotional letdown after Tuesday's win might be the difference-maker on Saturday.
"If you have a letdown this time of year, your season is over. We've got to be mentally ready to go and do our job."
Check out the full interview with Coach Groomer below.