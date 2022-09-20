(Weeping Water) -- The Weeping Water football program nabbed their first win of the season on Friday. They go for number two in a Class D1 District matchup with Omaha Brownell Talbot.
After three straight losses to start the year, the Indians got in the win column last week with a 64-6 win over Conestoga.
"We felt like we started to put it together," Coach Mitchell Shepherd said. "I thought we got pretty physical. We hadn't really shown that physicality this year, so that was good to see."
Weeping Water had an undefeated regular season last year but opened the season with defeats at the hands of Palmyra, Johnson-Brock and Stanton. Those three teams are a combined 11-1 this season.
"There were some trials by fire," Shepherd said. "Those three are all outstanding teams, but we're starting to grow. We feel we have a good handle. We just have to keep getting better."
Some of the contributors from last year's team returned this year. They entered the year with uncertainty at the quarterback position after the graduation of multi-year starter Hunter Mortimer.
Junior Riggs Wilson has inherited the signal-caller role.
"He's really stepped up and has started to take over the quarterback position," Shepherd said.
Ethan Essary, Keegan McDonald, Hayden Nash and Sayler Rhodes have also shined for the Indians in their respective skill positions.
The Indians made massive strides in the first four weeks. They hope to do the same in the final four weeks of the regular season.
"You're either improving or declining," Shepherd said. "If we keep improving every day, everything is out there for us."
Weeping Water is still very much a player for the district title. Their district includes Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Mead, Omaha Brownell Talbot and Omaha Christian Academy.
The Indians, Palmyra and Mead are 1-0 in district action.
This week's opponent, Brownell Talbot (1-3), opened district play last week with a 42-14 loss to Mead.
Freshman quarterback John Schinzel leads the Raiders. Schinzel has thrown for 482 yards and seven touchdowns this year while also adding four touchdowns on the ground.
"They have a few things they do well," Shepherd said. "Their young quarterback can sling the ball around and is fairly athletic. Despite their record, they're a pretty solid team. It's going to be a test, but we're looking forward to a good matchup."
The Raiders have shown the tendency to hit big plays. That's something Shepherd says can't happen if his team is to come out on top.
"We have to limit the big plays," he said. "They can put points up fast. If we can force them to drive the field instead of getting explosive plays, I feel we'll compete in this game."
When Weeping Water is on offense, Shepherd feels they must continue the physicality they displayed during their win over Conestoga.
"Our physicality will be helpful," he said. "Our quarterback (Wilson) has to be a point guard. I feel like we have good skill players. He just needs to get those assists. That gives us the best opportunity."
Weeping Water/Brownell Talbot is a 3 PM start on Friday. Listen to KMA's high school football coverage Friday night from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1.
Check out the full interview with Coach Shepherd below.