(Tecumseh) -- The Johnson County Central football team is gaining confidence and carrying the right mindset into a week three matchup with Lourdes Central Catholic.
The Thunderbirds opened their year with a loss to Mead but bounced back last week with a 24-14 win over Conestoga to move to 1-1.
"It's always great to get that first win," Coach Ryan Haughton told KMA Sports. "It was a hot night in Conestoga, but I was proud of our team. We seemed to be the stronger team down the stretch. I thought our offense came to life, but the story was the defense playing tremendously. It was a very satisfying win."
The win was a step in the right direction for the Thunderbirds.
"We saw a lot of growth," Haughton said. "The area we grew the most was our mindset and confidence levels. It seemed like we were nervous and unsure of things in game one. In game two, we were more relaxed. That allowed us to focus on each play. It seemed like we grew up a lot. We're hoping for that same growth in game three."
The Thunderbirds have 31 players on their roster, but 22 are either freshmen or sophomores.
"The average age of our team is barely 15 years old," Haughton said. "We're going to keep getting better because we're experiencing new things. Every day, we want to put another stone in the foundation. That's what we believe in and live on."
Quarterback Brandon Speckmann is one of only two senior starters.
"He's done a nice job," Haughton said. "I thought he's shown a tremendous understanding and been a great field general. He's showing a lot of poise and maturity in his only year as a starter."
Tight end Cam Schuster is Johnson County Central's other senior starter.
"We have a nice mix of youth and older kids," Haughton said. "When that comes together, I think we can have a special group."
Lourdes Central Catholic was a state quarterfinalist last year but lost several standout athletes from that squad. The Knights come in at 0-2 after losses to Freeman and Palmyra.
"Lourdes has a great tradition," Haughton said. "They have a lot of pride. They lost a lot of seniors, but they have a good coaching staff that works hard. We expect the same things out of them. They'll make you defend every inch of the football field. That puts a lot of pressure on the defense."
Lourdes' spread attack is prone to some big plays. Haughton says his team's number one priority is to prevent those.
"They thrive on that," he said. "(We need to) eliminate the big chunk plays."
Johnson County Central/Lourdes Central Catholic is a 3 PM kick Friday. Tune into all of KMA Sports' football coverage Friday night from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Haughton.