(Shenandoah) -- Creston's Maddie Frey and Clarinda's duo of Mayson Hartley and Taylor Cole were the No. 1 champions at Monday's Hawkeye Ten Tennis Tournament.
"It was really hard," Frey said about her title. "There were some good people."
Frey earned her conference championship with a tie-breaking victory over Landry Miller (St. Albert). Frey won the first set 6-1, lost the second 7-5 and took the tiebreaker 10-1.
"I just wanted to win," Frey said. "I stayed positive, didn't get down on myself, knew what I did wrong and tried to fix it."
Frey reached the finals with wins of Paola Martinez (Denison-Schleswig) and Rhenn Rolenc (Red Oak).
The top doubles crown went to Clarinda's combination of Mayson Hartley and Taylor Cole. The duo entered the day as the top seed and proved why. They beat Glenwood's Rylie Morgenstern and Ashley Goy in the quarterfinals, edged Atlantic's team of Tessa and Nellie Grooms in the semifinals and capped their conference title quest with a triumph over Kuemper's Samantha Tidgren and Jordan Schwabe in straight sets -- 6-3 & 6-3.
"It was a long day," Cole said. "But we've been working for this all season. We got the seed we wanted, had expectations, and followed through with them."
"We have really good communication," Hartley said. "We've played well together, so we didn't expect anything different."
St. Albert's Allison Narmi was the No. 2 singles champion. Narmi defeated Kiana Schulz in the finals.
The No. 2 doubles crown went to Glenwood's duo of Coryl Matheny and Riley Wiese. The combo entered the tournament unseeded but beat the top three seeds to claim the title. They concluded their upset-filled day with a win over Alyssa Brant and Vanessa Breedlove (Kuemper Catholic) in the finals.
In the team standings, St. Albert and Glenwood tied for the conference title with 20 points. Creston and Red Oak tied for third with 18 points, Kuemper Catholic claimed fifth. Complete results, as well as interviews with Cole, Hartley and Frey can be found below.