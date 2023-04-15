KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Northland Christian 11 East Atchison 0
Platte Valley 3 Pattonsburg 0
Albany 6 Polo 5
Maysville 12 Northeast Nodaway 3
Maryville 8 Lafayette 4
Fort Calhoun 8 Louisville-Weeping Water 7
KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Kuemper Catholic 197 Greene County 240
Sidney 229 Hamburg 261 Griswold NTS
IKM-Manning 205 Tri-Center 228
Riverside 220 Underwood 234
Logan-Magnolia 218 Treynor 244
Audubon 160 AHSTW NTS
Westwood at Woodbine
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Ogden
Western Christian at LeMars
Melcher-Dallas at Moravia
KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Kuemper Catholic 146 Webster City 159 Panorama 169
Griswold 195 Sidney 201 Hamburg 255
Tri-Center 197 IKM-Manning 225
Underwood 187 Riverside 195
Treynor 169 Logan-Magnolia 209
Audubon 175 AHSTW 198
Wayne 202 Melcher-Dallas NTS Moravia NTS
Westwood at Woodbine
Yutan at Ashland-Greenwood
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Lewis Central 10 Denison-Schleswig 0
Harlan 2 Tri-Center 1
Atlantic 10 Creston 1
Underwood 4 Johnston 1
Thomas Jefferson 4 Omaha Buena Vista 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 2
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Scotus Catholic 3 St. Albert 0
Harlan 2 Creston 0
West Central Valley 1 Tri-Center 0
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Denison-Schleswig 6 Storm Lake 3
KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCORBOARD
Abraham Lincoln 9 Sioux City West 0
Abraham Lincoln 8 Sioux City North 1
LeMars 7 Storm Lake 2
Maryville at Trenton