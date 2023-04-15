KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Northland Christian 11 East Atchison 0

Platte Valley 3 Pattonsburg 0

Albany 6 Polo 5

Maysville 12 Northeast Nodaway 3

Maryville 8 Lafayette 4

Fort Calhoun 8 Louisville-Weeping Water 7

KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD

Kuemper Catholic 197 Greene County 240

Sidney 229 Hamburg 261 Griswold NTS

IKM-Manning 205 Tri-Center 228

Riverside 220 Underwood 234

Logan-Magnolia 218 Treynor 244

Audubon 160 AHSTW NTS

Westwood at Woodbine

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Ogden

Western Christian at LeMars

Melcher-Dallas at Moravia 

KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD

Kuemper Catholic 146 Webster City 159 Panorama 169

Griswold 195 Sidney 201 Hamburg 255

Tri-Center 197 IKM-Manning 225

Underwood 187 Riverside 195

Treynor 169 Logan-Magnolia 209

Audubon 175 AHSTW 198

Wayne 202 Melcher-Dallas NTS Moravia NTS 

Westwood at Woodbine 

Yutan at Ashland-Greenwood 

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Lewis Central 10 Denison-Schleswig 0

Harlan 2 Tri-Center 1

Atlantic 10 Creston 1

Underwood 4 Johnston 1

Thomas Jefferson 4 Omaha Buena Vista 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 2 

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Scotus Catholic 3 St. Albert 0

Harlan 2 Creston 0

West Central Valley 1 Tri-Center 0

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Denison-Schleswig 6 Storm Lake 3

KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCORBOARD

Abraham Lincoln 9 Sioux City West 0

Abraham Lincoln 8 Sioux City North 1

LeMars 7 Storm Lake 2

Maryville at Trenton 

