KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

South Holt 10 King City 7 — 8 inn

West Platte at Platte Valley (MO)

Northeast Nodaway 6 St. Joseph Christian 3

Albany 11 East Harrison 1

Nebraska City 15 Blair 8

Guardian Angels Central Catholic/Scribner-Snyder/West Point-Beemer 15 Louisville-Weeping Water 1

KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD

Clarke at Creston (G/B)

East Mills 228 Griswold NTS

Riverside at AHSTW (G/B)

Audubon 214 Missouri Valley 248

Moravia Invitational — 7. Moravia 498, 9. East Union 521, Lamoni NTS

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Lewis Central 4 Glenwood 0

Logan-Magnolia 3 Atlantic 0

Bishop Heelan Catholic 1 Spencer 0

Sioux City West at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)

Conestoga 2 Platteview 1 — 2 OT/PKs

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Lewis Central 10 Thomas Jefferson 0

Abraham Lincoln 4 St. Albert 1

Harlan 2 Tri-Center 0

Atlantic 2 PCM 1

Creston 4 Riverside 0

KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Kuemper Catholic at Spencer

Abraham Lincoln 6 Bishop Heelan 3

Abraham Lincoln 5 Sioux City East 4

Bishop Heelan 8 Thomas Jefferson 1

Sioux City East 9 Thomas Jefferson 0

KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Sioux City West 

