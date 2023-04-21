KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
South Holt 10 King City 7 — 8 inn
West Platte at Platte Valley (MO)
Northeast Nodaway 6 St. Joseph Christian 3
Albany 11 East Harrison 1
Nebraska City 15 Blair 8
Guardian Angels Central Catholic/Scribner-Snyder/West Point-Beemer 15 Louisville-Weeping Water 1
KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Clarke at Creston (G/B)
East Mills 228 Griswold NTS
Riverside at AHSTW (G/B)
Audubon 214 Missouri Valley 248
Moravia Invitational — 7. Moravia 498, 9. East Union 521, Lamoni NTS
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Lewis Central 4 Glenwood 0
Logan-Magnolia 3 Atlantic 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic 1 Spencer 0
Sioux City West at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)
Conestoga 2 Platteview 1 — 2 OT/PKs
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Lewis Central 10 Thomas Jefferson 0
Abraham Lincoln 4 St. Albert 1
Harlan 2 Tri-Center 0
Atlantic 2 PCM 1
Creston 4 Riverside 0
KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Kuemper Catholic at Spencer
Abraham Lincoln 6 Bishop Heelan 3
Abraham Lincoln 5 Sioux City East 4
Bishop Heelan 8 Thomas Jefferson 1
Sioux City East 9 Thomas Jefferson 0
KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Sioux City West