(KMAland) -- Friday Football Friday is back with four state semifinals in the grand and beautiful state of Missouri.
The last time we made picks was Tuesday when Trevor went 2-1 in the three Nebraska state championship games, and Derek and Ryan were both 1-2. Here are how the standings look at the moment:
Derek: 192-97 (.664)
Ryan: 190-98 (.660)
Trev: 166-95 (.636)
Here are today’s picks:
Missouri Class 8P State Semifinal: Drexel (11-0) at King City (10-2)
This appears to be the first matchup between these two teams in the recent past.
Derek’s Pick: King City
Trev’s Pick: Drexel
Ryan’s Pick: King City
Missouri Class 8P State Semifinal: Worth County (12-0) at North Shelby (12-0)
These two squared off in August of 2016 and 2017 when North Shelby was just getting their 8-Player team rolling. They were both dominant Worth County wins.
Trev’s Pick: Worth County. North Shelby is clearly a worthy adversary, but the Tigers scored 76 against a Stanberry team that North Shelby only posted 14 on. I know that doesn't tell everything, but the Tigers look like the best team in the state. That will show this afternoon.
Ryan’s Pick: Worth County
Derek’s Pick: Worth County. The Tigers, to me, appear to be the heavy favorite in any of their remaining games. It’s going to take a Herculean effort to beat them, and if North Shelby can do it then you can expect a tip of the cap from me.
Missouri Class 4 State Semifinal: Smithville (11-0) at MICDS (12-0)
Just your typical four-hour drive for Smithville to St. Louis for this one. They actually played a little over three years ago in a Class 4 state matchup that MICDS won, 20-14.
Ryan’s Pick: MICDS
Derek’s Pick: MICDS
Trev’s Pick: Smithville
Missouri Class 5 State Semifinal: Fort Osage (11-1) at Holt (12-0)
This appears to be the first matchup between these two teams in the recent past. It is, however, a showdown of Indians mascots.
Derek’s Pick: Holt
Trev’s Pick: Holt
Ryan’s Pick: Holt