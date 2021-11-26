KMAland Football
Photo: Yobro10

(KMAland) -- Friday Football Friday is back with four state semifinals in the grand and beautiful state of Missouri.

The last time we made picks was Tuesday when Trevor went 2-1 in the three Nebraska state championship games, and Derek and Ryan were both 1-2. Here are how the standings look at the moment:

Derek: 192-97 (.664)

Ryan: 190-98 (.660)

Trev: 166-95 (.636)

Here are today’s picks:

Missouri Class 8P State Semifinal: Drexel (11-0) at King City (10-2)

This appears to be the first matchup between these two teams in the recent past.

Derek’s Pick: King City

Trev’s Pick: Drexel

Ryan’s Pick: King City

Missouri Class 8P State Semifinal: Worth County (12-0) at North Shelby (12-0)

These two squared off in August of 2016 and 2017 when North Shelby was just getting their 8-Player team rolling. They were both dominant Worth County wins. 

Trev’s Pick: Worth County. North Shelby is clearly a worthy adversary, but the Tigers scored 76 against a Stanberry team that North Shelby only posted 14 on. I know that doesn't tell everything, but the Tigers look like the best team in the state. That will show this afternoon.

Ryan’s Pick: Worth County

Derek’s Pick: Worth County. The Tigers, to me, appear to be the heavy favorite in any of their remaining games. It’s going to take a Herculean effort to beat them, and if North Shelby can do it then you can expect a tip of the cap from me.

Missouri Class 4 State Semifinal: Smithville (11-0) at MICDS (12-0)

Just your typical four-hour drive for Smithville to St. Louis for this one. They actually played a little over three years ago in a Class 4 state matchup that MICDS won, 20-14.

Ryan’s Pick: MICDS

Derek’s Pick: MICDS

Trev’s Pick: Smithville

Missouri Class 5 State Semifinal: Fort Osage (11-1) at Holt (12-0) 

This appears to be the first matchup between these two teams in the recent past. It is, however, a showdown of Indians mascots. 

Derek’s Pick: Holt

Trev’s Pick: Holt

Ryan’s Pick: Holt

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.