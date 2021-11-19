(KMAland) -- Well, that was fun. Iowa high school football delivered yesterday. I mean, the highest point differential of the day was the triple overtime finale. What a day of football. The best news, though, is that there is more football today.
We’ve got three more state championships in Cedar Falls, 14 games in Missouri and a six-player state championship in Nebraska to pick. Yesterday, Derek and Ryan both went 2-2, although I might contend that Xavier did cover the BCMoore spread since it was a triple overtime game, and he treats that as a one-point difference. Trevor stunk. He was 0-2. The latest standings:
Ryan: 164-88 (.651)
Derek: 162-91 (.640)
Trev: 139-87 (.615)
Here’s a rundown of today’s games and picks. One final thank you to Brent Moore for his BCMoore Rankings that give us the spreads and the history.
Iowa Class 3A Championship: Harlan (12-0) vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (12-0) — BCMoore line: BHRV by 4.75
This matchup just happened last November 12th, and it was Harlan rolling to a 44-7 state semifinal win. Harlan also won this matchup in 2000, 2010 and 2011, and they were all November games.
Derek’s Pick: Harlan +4.75. You know the rules. Never pick against Harlan 2021.
Trev’s Pick: No pick. You can hear Trevor and Tom Moore on KMA-FM 99.1 this afternoon as they try to make it 3 for 3 for KMAland teams.
Ryan’s Pick: Harlan +4.75. I sat and stared at this matchup for a long time before making a pick. Both teams have been so dominant all year long and are so good at so many things. The difference for me is in the trenches. I will roll with Harlan's O-line to free some things up for some big plays to get a win.
Iowa Class 2A Championship: Southeast Valley (11-1) vs. West Lyon (10-2) — BCMoore line: Southeast Valley by 5.87
This is the first meeting between these two programs. West Lyon did play Prairie Valley in 2008, and it was a 35-14 victory.
Trev’s Pick: Southeast Valley -5.87
Ryan’s Pick: West Lyon +5.87
Derek’s Pick: West Lyon +5.87
Iowa Class 5A Championship: Ankeny (10-2) vs. Southeast Polk (11-1) — BCMoore line: Ankeny by 6.52
Ankeny handed Southeast Polk their only loss of the season earlier this year. It was a 21-7 win for the Hawks, which have won five consecutive and 12 of 13 dating back to 2008 in this series. Ankeny has a 23-13 edge since 1964, and seven of those losses came between ’64 and ’69.
Ryan’s Pick: Southeast Polk +6.52
Derek’s Pick: Southeast Polk +6.52
Trev’s Pick: Southeast Polk +6.52
Missouri 8P District Final: East Atchison (10-1) at Worth County (11-0)
Worth County has won 11 of the last 12 matchups, although East Atchison did win the most recent of those last November.
Derek’s Pick: Worth County. The Tigers are the top of the state, and this could prove to be their toughest test the rest of the way.
Trev’s Pick: East Atchison. Gotta risk it for the biscuit. This round has been heartbreak for Aaron Behrens and his team. I think that changes tonight. They have the pieces to match Worth County's physicality and they should have some confidence. They beat Worth County by 46 last year, even if it was without Alex Rinehart. East Atchison 32 Worth County 24
Ryan’s Pick: Worth County. Worth County's ability to put up points this year has been impressive, but Stanberry may have exposed a few things last week. In the end, I think WoCo has just too much firepower in this one.
Missouri 8P District Final: King City (9-2) at Bishop LeBlond (10-1)
This is the first matchup between these two programs.
Trev’s Pick: King City
Ryan’s Pick: King City
Derek’s Pick: King City
Missouri 8P District Final: St. Paul Lutheran (8-3) at North Shelby (10-0)
This is the first matchup between these two programs.
Ryan’s Pick: North Shelby
Derek’s Pick: North Shelby
Trev’s Pick: North Shelby
Missouri 8P District Final: Archie (10-1) at Drexel (10-0)
Drexel is 3-0 against Archie, and all of those games have been played since October 2nd of last year. Their meeting earlier this year was a 58-12 win for Drexel.
Derek’s Pick: Drexel
Trev’s Pick: Drexel
Ryan’s Pick: Drexel
Missouri Class 2 State Quarterfinal: Lutheran St. Charles (9-2) at Lift for Life Academy Charter (8-4)
Lutheran St. Charles has won all three of their games against Lift for Life Academy since 2016. The last time they played, thought as in August 2018.
Trev’s Pick: Lutheran St. Charles
Ryan’s Pick: Lift for Life Academy Charter
Derek’s Pick: Lutheran St. Charles
Missouri Class 3 State Quarterfinal: St. Pius X (10-1) at Pleasant Hill (7-5)
This appears to be the first meeting between these two programs in the recent past.
Ryan’s Pick: St. Pius X
Derek’s Pick: St. Pius X
Trev’s Pick: St. Pius X
Missouri Class 3 State Quarterfinal: St. Mary’s (St. Louis) (9-1) at Central (Park Hills) (10-1)
This appears to be the first meeting between these two programs in the recent past.
Derek’s Pick: St. Mary’s
Trev’s Pick: Central (Park Hills)
Ryan’s Pick: Central (Park Hills)
Missouri Class 4 State Quarterfinal: Smithville (10-0) at Lincoln College Prep (11-0)
In MSHSAA’s matchup history, Smithville and Lincoln College Prep played in both 2008 and 2009, but they don’t have a result posted. So…who knows?
Trev’s Pick: Smithville
Ryan’s Pick: Smithville
Derek’s Pick: Smithville
Missouri Class 4 State Quarterfinal: West Plains (10-1) at Hannibal (11-0)
This appears to be the first meeting between these two programs in the recent past.
Ryan’s Pick: Hannibal
Derek’s Pick: Hannibal
Trev’s Pick: Hannibal
Missouri Class 5 State Quarterfinal: Fort Osage (10-1) at Grain Valley (8-3)
This is the third meeting between the two since October 2nd of last year. They met on October 1st of this season, and it was a 9-8 win for Fort Osage. Yes, 9 to 8! Grain Valley rolled in the 2020 meeting, 35-0.
Derek’s Pick: Grain Valley
Trev’s Pick: Grain Valley
Ryan’s Pick: Fort Osage
Missouri Class 5 State Quarterfinal: Lebanon (10-1) at Webb City (8-3)
These two met just under a year ago in this very round. Webb City was a dominant 42-14 winner.
Trev’s Pick: Webb City
Ryan’s Pick: Webb City
Derek’s Pick: Webb City
Missouri Class 5 State Quarterfinal: Holt (11-0) at Chaminade College Prep (7-5)
This appears to be the first meeting between these two programs in the recent past.
Ryan’s Pick: Holt
Derek’s Pick: Holt
Trev’s Pick: Holt
Missouri Class 5 State Quarterfinal: Rockwood Summit (11-0) at Jackson (11-0)
Jackson and Rockwood Summit meet in the Class 5 state tournament for the third time since 2012. Jackson won the last meeting in 2016 while Rockwood Summit won in 2012 plus regular season games in 2010 and 2011.
Derek’s Pick: Rockwood Summit
Trev’s Pick: Jackson
Ryan’s Pick: Jackson
Missouri Class 6 State Semifinal: Lee’s Summit North (11-1) at Christian Brothers College (11-1)
This appears to be the first meeting between these two programs in the recent past.
Trev’s Pick: Christian Brothers College
Ryan’s Pick: Christian Brothers College
Derek’s Pick: Christian Brothers College
Nebraska Class 6-Player Championship: Potter-Dix (11-0) vs. Cody-Kilgore (11-0)
These two met in the state playoffs last year, too, and it was Cody-Kilgore taking a 42-8 win in the second round. There was also a 2007 meeting between the two in the playoffs, and it was Potter-Dix winning 32-22. Someone will be a first-time champion.
Ryan’s Pick: Cody-Kilgore
Derek’s Pick: Cody-Kilgore
Trev’s Pick: Cody-Kilgore