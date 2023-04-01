KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Albany 1 Northeast Nodaway 0

Savannah 7 Chilicothe 3 

Plattsmouth 19 Falls City 3

Platte Valley (NE) 12 Auburn 6 

Louisville-Weeping Water 13 Raymond Central 7 

KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

St. Albert 6 Thomas Jefferson 3 

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Skutt Catholic 2 Lewis Central 1 

Columbus Scotus 4 Treynor 1 

Columbus Scotus 4 Tri-Center 0 

Logan-Magnolia 4 AHSTW 0

Ankeny 1 Abraham Lincoln 0

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

ADM 2 Glenwood 1 

Carroll 2 Atlantic 0 

Tri-Center 1 Denison-Schleswig

Underwood 11 Kuemper Catholic 0 

AHSTW 9 Logan-Magnolia 1

 

