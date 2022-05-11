(KMAland) -- Glidden-Ralston senior Alexia Nelson has long loved running. She loves it so much she is taking her track and cross country skills to Buena Vista next year.
"This makes all the struggle moments and the days I wanted to give up worth it," Nelson said. "I'm really excited. I'm nervous, but this is an opportunity I want to take. I love running."
Running has been a key part of Nelson's high school experience.
"It's been the highlight of my high school career," she said. "I've loved everything about it."
Her love of running might make the decision to run in college a no-brainer, but Nelson admits she had some reservations.
"I've wanted to run," she said. "But I went back and forth. But this has been my dream since I was freshman, so I decided to go for it."
Luckily, Nelson found a home at Buena Vista. The Beavers were the only program Nelson visited before committing.
"Everyone from there was friendly," she said. "It seemed like a family. Everyone was welcoming and supportive. It's close to home, and I liked the family aspect they had there."
Nelson wants to learn and grow as a runner while at Buena Vista.
"I'm going to do everything my coaches tell me to do and put in as much extra work as possible," she said. "I'm open to anything. I want to enjoy it while it lasts."
Nelson says she is undecided on her major. Audubon's Hannah Thygesen will also run cross country at Buena Vista.
Check out the full interview with Nelson below.