(Harlan) -- Glenwood (19-9) came out on top of a wire-to-wire nail-biter against Harlan (24-8) in the Class 3A Substate 8 baseball semifinals Monday.
A four-run second inning and a gem on the mound from pitcher Jayme Fritts led the Rams to a 5-4 victory over the conference rival Cyclones.
“It was a tough win,” Glenwood head coach Kurt Schulz said. “A one-run ball game against Harlan on their home field is always a great win, because they’re a good team.”
On the two occasions these teams met in the regular season, Harlan scored a total of 26 runs. Tonight, Fritts shut down the Cyclone lineup.
“Coming into this game, we knew what we had to do,” Fritts said. “I was feeling really good… that’s the best my arm has ever felt. We overcame stuff in the beginning and that gave us confidence to just keep going.”
Glenwood fell behind right out of the gate when Harlan’s Quinn Koesters and Cade Sears scored on a throwing error to give the Cyclones a 2-0 lead in the first inning.
The Rams immediately answered with four runs in the top of the second.
J.D. Colpitts led off by reaching on an error, Austin Patton singled and Risto Lappala also reached on an error to load the bases.
Harlan pitcher Braydon Ernst walked Evan Soergel to score a run for Glenwood before Caleb Dressel delivered an RBI single to tie the game.
With the bases full and still nobody out, Ernst walked Nolan Little to give the Rams a 3-2 lead. Kayden Anderson capped off the offensive outburst when he reached on a fielder’s choice to score Soergel.
Trailing 4-2, the Cyclones quickly tied the game in the third, highlighted by an RBI base hit from Alex Monson.
Glenwood took the lead back again when Dressel scored a run in the top half of the fourth, giving the Rams a 5-4 advantage.
Dressel, the eighth batter in Glenwood’s order, went 2-3 in the game with two runs scored and an RBI.
“[Dressel] has really come on,” Schulz said. “He was an off-and-on starter at the beginning of the season and about a third of the way through, he started playing second base for us and he’s done a nice job. He hits the ball well.”
The latter half of Glenwood’s batting order, namely Dressel, Lappala, Soergel and Little, sparked the Rams’ offense throughout the entire game.
“We’ve had a lot of success over the years with the bottom of the order picking it up if the top wasn’t doing it,” Schulz said. “Those guys did a nice job for us tonight.”
After tossing 107 pitches through six innings, Fritts was forced to exit the game due to the state’s pitch count rule. He finished the night with eight strikeouts and allowed just two earned runs on three hits.
“[Fritts] just kept going at it,” Schulz said. “His pitch count was up a little bit, he was probably 15 to 20 pitches higher than I’d like to see him for those innings. But he threw hard, just kept going and he did not want to come out of the game. It was just a gutsy performance by Jayme Fritts.”
Lappala entered in relief to pitch the final frame.
“I wish I could have gone out for the seventh, but I had confidence in [Lappala] going out there,” Fritts said. “It was the top of [Harlan’s] lineup, so it would’ve been their fourth time seeing me. I think we made the right call.”
Lappala struck out Harlan’s lead off man Joey Moser to start the inning before Koesters was hit by a pitch, putting the tying run on base.
Sears, Harlan’s most dangerous hitter, stepped to the plate representing the winning run with one out in the bottom of the seventh.
Midway through the at-bat, Koesters took off from first in an attempt to steal. Little, Glenwood’s catcher, made a perfectly placed throw to second, allowing Anderson to easily apply the tag for the second out of the inning.
Lappala endured a long plate battle with Sears to earn the strikeout and seal the game.
With this win, Glenwood will advance to the substate finals to play Lewis Central (30-3), which is ranked No. 1 in Class 3A and defeated Creston 7-1 in the semifinals Monday.
“I think we have confidence,” Schulz said. “We took [Lewis Central] down once, but they’re a very good team. We’re gonna have to play error-free, hit the ball and pitch well. It’s all facets of the game to beat them because they are good.”
The Rams, who are winners of 11 straight games, split their regular season series against the Titans.
Now the two squads will face off with a trip to the state tournament on the line.
“We know we can beat them,” Fritts said. “We’ve shown it. We’re gonna break this tie that we’re in. They beat us early in the season, then we beat them. We know what we need to do.”
Lewis Central will host Glenwood in the Class 3A Substate 8 final Wednesday at 7 P.M.
View video interviews with Schulz and Fritts below.