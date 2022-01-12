(Mount Ayr) -- One of KMAland's most electric boys basketball players is breaking his own records and eclipsing career milestones while his team is on a 10-game win streak.
Mount Ayr junior Jaixen Frost shined for the Raiders in three games last week, claiming Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors while continuing to etch his name among the best to ever don the Mount Ayr jersey.
"It was a hectic week," Frost said. "Three games is a lot in one week, but it felt good to come out on top."
Recent victories over Seymour, Nodaway Valley and Bedford and Southwest Valley ran the Raiders' win streak up to 10 after a season-opening loss to Clarke.
Frost posted 41, 27, 18 and 17 points in those wins. His 41-point output against Seymour broke his own school record.
"I found I was close in the fourth quarter," Frost said. "I could tell my jumper was good. Things were clicking."
Four days later, Frost went over 1,000 career points against Bedford.
"It was amazing when the crowd roared after I hit those points," Frost said. "Coach (Bret Ruggles) told me I was close but didn't tell me how close. He just told me to do my thing, and that was the best advice I could have got. They say hard work pays off, and it pays off."
Frost is averaging 23.9 points per game this season. While hiis offensive prowess has always been a part of his skill set, perhaps his largest strides have been in his rebounding efforts, where he averages 9.4 rebounds per game after contributing 5.9 boards per contest last year.
"Mr. Ruggles and I had a sit-down," Frost said. "We talked about what I needed to do to improve, and one of those things was rebounding. I knew I needed to up my game there. I've looked at some old film and have done some box-out drills with my dad and Coach Ruggles."
Frost's success has opened the door for other contributors such as junior Braydon Pierson, sophomore Ryce Reynolds and junior Riley Stark.
"We have some good team chemistry," Frost said. "Braydon has really stepped up in a big role, and Stark is coming on. We've played together for so long that we know our capabilities."
The Raiders have reached back-to-back substate finals only to fall short of their first state tournament berth since 1975. The recent 10-game win streak is a step in the right direction towards ending that drought.
"I think we can go far," Frost said. "I hope we keep rolling and keep the same mentality."
Mount Ayr returns to action on Monday against Murray. Check out the full interview with Frost below.