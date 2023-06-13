(Mount Ayr) -- Mount Ayr baseball entered the season with arguably one of the top players in the state but an otherwise young roster.
Those two elements have started to gel for the Raiders, resulting in four consecutive wins.
Mount Ayr started the year 1-3 but is now 5-3 after wins over Southwest Valley, Bedford, Murray and Nodaway Valley.
"I think we're playing good ball," Mount Ayr head coach Colt Thompson said. "We started slow. We're super young, with only three seniors. We worked through some ups and downs, but the boys are having fun."
Dealing with a hectic baseball schedule took some time for the Raiders this season.
"The boys got back to remembering why they play baseball," Thompson said. "We were struggling to find the zone and hit the ball. We've started putting the ball in play and pounding the zone. It's rolling right now."
Eight of Mount Ayr's usual starters are either eighth-graders, freshmen or sophomores.
They do have two seniors: Jaixen Frost and Drew Ehlen.
"I think early on, Jaixen and Drew may have been putting too much pressure on themselves," he said. "But we've got it gelling right now."
Frost -- an Iowa commit -- has been a beast at the plate. The future Hawkeye has a .611 average with 8 RBI. He's homered four times and drawn 14 walks, many of which have been intentional.
"He's a tremendous baseball player," Thompson said. "For me, it would be hard to stay as focused as he has through all the walks. I don't blame opponents, but he stays focused and unloads on the pitches he sees. Iowa is getting a good one."
Tate Dugan hits .500, while Adler Reed (.375), Rowan Sackett (.333), Ehlen (.333), Conlee Stark (.294), Dyson Thompson (.250) and Jaize Frost (.227) also contribute to the lineup.
"The young guys have matured quickly," Thompson said. "The boys have played some highly competitive baseball. Seeing the smiles on their faces has us excited about everything we're doing."
Mount Ayr has used 11 guys on the mound this season. Graham has thrown the most innings. He has a 6.87 ERA through 18 1/3 innings.
"Not one of the kids on the mound aside from Jaixen had thrown a varsity pitch at the start of the year," Thompson said. "We're staying around the zone and holding our composure. We've worked through the youthful stuff."
While Coach Thompson likes what he's seen from his young offense and pitching rotation, he wants to see more moving forward.
"Continue to pound the strike zone and put the ball in play," he said. "I don't know if we can do it a lot better than we've done in the last four games, but we need to stay on that road."
The Raiders return to action against Lenox -- the last team to beat them. The Tigers have won 10 in a row, including a 12-2 win over Mount Ayr on May 30th.
"Stay focused," he said. "We just need to roll off what we've done."
Hear the full interview with Coach Thompson below.