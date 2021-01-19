(Lenox) -- The Mount Ayr boys' 10th win of the season was a 65-45 victory over Lenox on Tuesday night, sparked by a third-quarter surge and another monster game from sophomore Jaixen Frost.
"That's a very good athletic, young team," Mount Ayr Coach Bret Ruggles said about Lenox. "I think our experience showed up in the third quarter."
When the Raiders' experienced show, the scoreboard proved it, as they posted a 27-3 run in the second half to turn a five-point halftime lead into a 20-point victory behind a game-high 25 points from Frost, 17 of which came in the first half.
"They gave us fits, but we did what we had to," Frost said. "They were physical. We made up for and got physical right back."
"He had a quiet 25," Ruggles said of Frost's night. "It doesn't seem like he over-pushed the offense. He was just patient with his style."
It was an ideal start for Coach Ruggles' squad, scoring the first nine and 12 of the first 15 en route to a 24-13 lead after one quarter.
"With a game yesterday, we didn't have much of a game plan," Coach Ruggles said. "Couldn't have asked for a better start on the road."
Lenox settled in during the second quarter, ultimately reeling the deficit to 35-30 heading into halftime.
The Tigers scored the first three points of the second half courtesy of a Walon Cook triple to trim the deficit to 35-33. Unfortunately for them, they could only muster three more points the remainder of the quarter and Mount Ayr took a 52-36 lead into the fourth.
The Raiders scored the first 10 of the fourth quarter to extend their lead to 62-36, effectively putting the game out of reach.
"It was just team ball," Frost said. "We were just getting everybody else involved."
Senior Peyton Weehler also reached double figures, tallying 10 points. Cody Larsen contributed eight points. Erik Trujillo and Braydon Pierson added six apiece.
Keaton England led Lenox with 12 points, but was held three points below his season average and did not get many open looks.
"We just really focused on him," Ruggles said. "We knew that was going to be our mess. We tried some things on defense tonight just to give a little bit of a tweak look to see what we could do with him. He's going to be really good."
Chase Johnson chipped in nine points for the Tigers while Walon Cook scored seven and Rex Hoffman posted six. The Tigers (6-5, 3-4) return to action Thursday against Earlham.
Mount Ayr's win improves them to 10-2 overall and 5-0 in the POI. The Raiders are now focused on a Friday night matchup with Martensdale-St. Marys, who is currently ranked 10-0 and ranked No. 3 in Class 1A. The two teams staged a pair of classics last season. Martensdale-St. Marys won both, the last of which was in a substate final that ended Mount Ayr's season and moved the Blue Devils to their first state tournament appearance in school history.
"We have got to play really well on the defensive side of the ball," Ruggles said. "We know what they can do and they know what we can do. We will be ready for them. It's the game we have circled since substate."
The complete interviews with Frost and Coach Ruggles can be viewed below.