(Logan) -- A memorable campaign for the Logan-Magnolia softball team ended in Fort Dodge. As KMA Sports honors the 2022 season, Panthers head coach Rick McHugh is the choice for KMAland Coach of the Year.
McHugh was the mastermind of Logan-Magnolia's undefeated regular season and their first state tournament berth in four years.
"They had fun," McHugh said about his team. "Yes, we were winning, but they had fun playing the game, and the wins started to come. Those came because we were playing relaxed and playing together. It was a fun summer."
The Panthers set the groundwork for this season in 2020 and 2021. They posted a 15-3 record in Western Iowa Conference action last year but fell short of their goal of returning to the state tournament.
"Last year, I thought we had a very good year," McHugh said. "Then the kids got stronger in the offseason and stepped into their roles. We were strong everywhere, and it was because of their experience the last couple of years."
McHugh is adamant that his team's offseason activities played a part in the Panthers' 28-0 start.
"It starts in the offseason," he said. "When you have 28 girls showing up to open gym, that tells you something."
McHugh points to their hefty slate of Saturday tournaments -- and WIC wins over Underwood and Treynor -- as highlights of their regular season.
"We started playing some weekend games," he said. "I know it's demanding, but we saw good teams at the Atlantic tournament. I thought that was important. When you go to tournaments, you get to see what your team is made of. That's when we felt we had something really special."
Their camaraderie aided the success, too.
"When we had nights off, they were having team dinners," he said. "It was a close-knit group. They wanted to take in our softball family. They spent a lot of time together away from softball. That was the key."
While the team had fun, McHugh -- a veteran head coach -- says he had fun coaching them.
"I called them a dream team," McHugh said. "You dream of having this team once in a blue moon. I couldn't have asked for anything more. I can't say enough about how much fun it was."
McHugh hopes there are many more entertaining days ahead for the Logan-Magnolia softball program, which has seven state tournament appearances in the last two decades.
The Panthers return six of their nine starters in 2023, including ace pitcher Abby Hiatt.
"We have the mindset that we're going to reload," McHugh said. "The talent is there. We'll be young in a couple spots, but we'll have a great surrounding cast. These girls are biting at the bit."
McHugh is the second WIC coach to win this award. He joins Riverside head coach Chris Conover, who won it in 2018. Hear the full interview with McHugh below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND COACH OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2021: Greg Kolpin, Woodbine
2020: Lyndsey Daley, St. Albert
2019: Brooke Wilson, Harlan
2018: Chris Conover, Riverside
2017: Kevin Dau, Denison-Schleswig
2016: Terry Hinzmann, Atlantic
2015: Mike McCabe, Creston
2014: Mike McCabe, Creston
2013: Kevin Dau, Denison-Schleswig