(KMAland) -- Funeral arrangements have been set for former Shenandoah coach and teacher Jeff Moores.
Moores, who passed away on Wednesday, started his teaching and coaching career in Shenandoah in 1979, serving as an assistant or head coach for girls basketball, track & field, girls cross country, baseball and boys basketball.
A Woodbine and Graceland alum, Moores left Shenandoah for Chicagoland in 1998 and was in education up to May 2017. A private graveside service will be held at Bigler’s Grove with an open house at the Woodbine Community of Christ Church on November 19th from 1:00 to 3:00.
Moores was 66.