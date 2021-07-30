Robert McCoy

(Bedford) -- A funeral celebration of life for KMA Sports Hall of Famer and former Bedford football coach Bob McCoy is set for Tuesday at 11:00 AM.

McCoy, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 74, spent 37 years as the head or co-head coach for the Bulldogs, compiling 227 wins.

McCoy helped Bedford to its only state championship in 1992 and was also on the sideline in 1998 when they finished as a state runner-up. The 2008 Iowa Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee directed the Bulldogs to 17 state playoffs, including five in his final seven years and a streak of nine in a row from 1992 to 2000.

McCoy was also named the Class A IFCA Coach of the Year in 2011. He was a member of the 2019-20 KMA Sports Hall of Fame class. View the full funeral announcement linked here

