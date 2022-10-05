(KMAland) -- Funeral services have been set for legendary KMAland boys basketball coach Kevin Blunt.
The funeral service is set for Saturday morning at 10:30 at the Mamrelund Lutheran Church in Stanton while the visitation is at 5 PM Friday.
Blunt, who passed away Tuesday at the age of 58, spent 34-years coaching at Bedford, Essex and Stanton.
He compiled 423 wins during his career. In 2008, Blunt led Bedford to the program's only state tournament appearance in school history.
Blunt was a member of the 2022 Iowa High School Athletic Association Basketball Hall of Fame.
