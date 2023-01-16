(Ravenwood) -- After nine wins in the last three years, the Northeast Nodaway girls basketball team has matched that total with a 9-5 start.
The Bluejays have wins over Albany, Union Star, Bishop LeBlond JV, Worth County, North Nodaway, DeKalb, Rock Port, Tri-County and Princeton.
"We've come a long way," Coach Sheldon Saxton said. "I'm very proud of them. We've tried to clean things up. We're definitely playing a lot better."
The Bluejays entered the year optimistic, but their 9-5 start might have exceeded expectations.
"We're ahead of schedule," Saxton said. "We knew we were starting a rebuild last year. We played our young kids a lot. It speaks to how they've worked. They wanted to get better, trusted us and trusted in each other."
Saxton points to his team's first loss of the year -- a five-point defeat to North Nodaway at the Platte Valley Invitational -- as a turning point.
"I got a little grouchy with them," Saxton said. "They responded well. The next day at practice, there weren't any pointing fingers. We turned the page, and they turned it on and worked hard. The next time we rolled out, we played a good LeBlond JV team and found a way to win that game. It led us to where we are now."
The Bluejays' lone senior -- Jaden Atkins -- is out with an injury. Juniors Delanie Auffert and Jillian Boswell, sophomores Hadley DeFreece, Sasha Deardorff and Baylie Busby and freshmen Skyler Florea and Mylee Wilmes contributed to a cohesive Northeast Nodaway lineup.
Saxton points to Auffert as the floor general for his offense.
"We try to go inside-out. (Delanie) is very unselfish. And we're a good offensive rebounding team.
Scoring in transition is a staple for the Bluejays, too.
"Our offense comes from the passing lanes of our 2-3 defense," Saxton said. "Not many people are scared of a 2-3, but we rotate out of it and have a lot of man principles."
The Bluejays have won three of their last four. Making it four of five is a steep task as they prepare for Platte Valley -- the two-time defending Class 1 state champions. After their bout with Platte Valley, they face Mound City on Friday and head to next week's King City Invitational.
"Platte Valley is a measuring stick," Saxton said. "They have all kinds of talent. We're going into that game positive. We'll make adjustments and see how far we need to come. We'll just see what happens."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Saxton.