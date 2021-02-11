(KMAland) -- Iowa’s Luka Garza and Creighton’s Marcus Zegarowski are among 30 players on the midseason Naismith Trophy team, released on Thursday.
The list includes eight players from the Big Ten and five from the Big 12, including Jared Butler (Baylor), Marcus Carr (Minnesota), Kofi Cockburn (Illinois), Derek Culver (West Virginia), Cade Cunningham (Oklahoma State), Ayo Dosunmu (Illinois), Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana), E.J. Liddell (Ohio State), Mac McClung (Texas Tech), Davion Mitchell (Baylor) and Trevion Williams (Purdue).
View the complete release linked here.