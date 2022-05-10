(Columbia) -- Missouri head men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates has finalized his coaching staff.
Gates announced the hirings of Ryan Sharbaugh (special assistant to head coach), Matt Cline (chief of staff), Chase Goldstein (director of basketball operations), Michael Fly (director of scouting & analytics), Sean Conaty (director of athletic performance), Dalon King (scouting coordinator) and Perin Foote (player development coordinator).
Foote, King, Goldstein, Cline and Sharbaugh worked with Gates at Cleveland State. Fly was at Florida Gulf Coast and Conaty was at Oregon State.
Find the full release here.