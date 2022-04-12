(Shenandoah) -- Despite windy conditions and an altered format, Nodaway Valley's Bradley Gebbie took top individual honors while Sidney and Maryville won the team titles in their respective classes at Tuesday's Mustang Invitational in Shenandoah.
Gebbie outshined 84 other competitors, posting a 37 score in the tournament, which was shortened to nine holes due to Tuesday's threat of inclement weather.
"It was a good day," Gebbie said. "Really windy, but I had a lot of good putts. My putter was on point."
Putting was key for Gebbie on Tuesday, much like it has been all season.
"You have to putt well in order to place," he said. "My chipping wasn't bad. I had some good chips."
The Spoofhounds edged Atlantic by five strokes in the Large Division to claim their second consecutive Mustang Invitational title.
Jacob Scott and Trevin Cunningham led Maryville's efforts with respective finishes of second and third.
Both golfers tallied a 38, but Scott won the tiebreaker.
"Playing nine changes your perspective," he said. "Mentally, I had to make my misses worse than they were because I couldn't make them up in the back nine."
"It was different," Cunningham said about the 9-hole format. "I had to hit consistently good shots and keep the ball in play."
Ethan Scott posted a 43 for Maryville while Chase Dew registered a 46, and Marcus Henggeler and Jak Dinsdale finished with 47.
In the Small Division, Sidney shot a 172 to finish seven strokes ahead of Bedford. Cole Jorgenson led the Cowboys' efforts with a 39, good enough for a fourth-place finish.
"My driver was playing well," Jorgenson said. "I hit it pretty straight. It's a long course, so hitting it straight was key. I've only played this course like four times, so I'm not super familiar with it."
Kyle Beam also medaled for Sidney, collecting ninth after posting a score of 40, and Hayden Thompson finished with a 43.
"Having four good golfers that can place well is fun," Jorgenson said.
Will Bryant shot a 50, Christian Harris posted a 61, and RJ Rost finished with 71.
Bedford finished second, led by medalist performances from Owen Lucas and Micah Johnson. The duo shot a 43 to finish 14th and 15th, respectively.
Harlan's Jace Gubbels completed the top five with a fifth-place medal.
Shenandoah's Jade Spangler was sixth. Atlantic's Lane Nelson, Glenwood's Braden Sneed and Gavin Schau completed the top 10. Cruz Weaver (Atlantic), Tristan Hayes (Atlantic) and Easton Emery (Denison-Schleswig).
Click below for full results and video interviews with Gebbie, Cunningham, Scott and Jorgenson.