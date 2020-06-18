(Lincoln) -- Georgia prep inside linebacker Chris Paul decommitted from the 2021 Nebraska recruiting class on Thursday.
The Cordele, Georgia native announced his decommitment days after receiving a scholarship offer from Tennessee.
“At first through the guidance of those around me and a supportive staff at the University of Nebraska, I came to a conclusion that Nebraska was the best fit for me,” Paul wrote in his statement. “However after months of deliberation I’ve come to the conclusion that I may have been hasty in my decision.”
Nebraska now has nine commits in their class, including four linebackers.