(Treynor) -- A cold, windy and wet night played host to the boys Class 1A Substate 8 soccer finals in Treynor Wednesday, where No. 2 seed Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley (16-1) knocked off No. 1 seed Treynor (16-3) 1-0 in overtime.
The ugly weather conditions didn’t keep the Wildcats from celebrating their first state tournament berth since 2014.
“I’m just super excited for this group,” Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley head coach Jon Boss said. “It’s been an awesome journey and I’m so happy that we get to do all of this together… I’m just really happy for the kids.”
The players battled pouring rain and temperatures under 50 degrees throughout the entire match, and after a grueling 80 minutes, the two squads entered sudden-death overtime knotted at zero.
Just 1:18 into the first overtime period, Matt Gerling secured the victory for NV/WCV, heading in the game’s only goal off a corner kick pass from Mitch Dickson.
“Before that kick, we were saying, ‘we just need one, we only need one,” Gerling said. “It was good placement, [Dickson kicked] a great ball and that’s all we needed to seal this game.”
In the first two rounds of the substate tournament, Treynor outscored its opponents 15-2. Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley held the Cardinals scoreless for 81 minutes Wednesday thanks to relentless pressure and stout goalkeeping from Nate Gerling.
“The biggest thing that we talk about is just hard work, just keep getting after them,” Boss said. “We were able to put Treynor under a lot of pressure in a lot of different areas of the field and we just wanted to keep doing that the entire game, from start to finish. Even though we went into overtime, our kids still did that.”
NV/WCV defeated Treynor less than two weeks ago in the regular season finale, 4-3. It took another gritty effort to knock off the top-seeded Cardinals again.
“Our team played phenomenal for all three halves,” Matt Gerling said. “I couldn’t ask more from our team, honestly.”
Now, the Wildcats will head to Des Moines to compete for their first state title in school history.
“We want to just keep doing what we’ve been doing all year,” Boss said. “Getting the ball out wide and working hard as a group, playing hard for each other and just seeing where it takes us. That’s the best thing that we can do each game that we play, so we’ll just work hard and see how it goes.”
The state tournament will be played at Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines June 1-4.
View video interviews with Boss and Gerling below.