(KMAland) -- For the third time in four years, the KMAland Softball Pitcher of the Year resides in the Pride of Iowa Conference.
Martensdale-St. Marys junior Campbell German was the leader of the Class 1A state runner-up. Her performance in the circle played a pivotal role in the Blue Devils' memorable season. For that, German is the 2023 KMAland Pitcher of the Year.
German threw 123 innings this season, posting a 1.02 ERA while striking out 198 batters. Opponents hit just .087 against her.
"If I didn't have a good game pitching, my team backed me up," she said. "I was never nervous to pitch because I knew I had a good defense behind me. The all-around good defense and offense backed me up. We just worked together well, so I was always confident. That was good."
German's brilliant junior campaign came after shining as a sophomore with a 1.39 ERA and 181 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings.
"I got more consistent in my placement," she said. "My rise ball and change-up improved. I had some improvements all-around. The offseason work paid off."
Perhaps German's best performance came in one of the Blue Devils' most important games. German threw seven masterful innings in the Blue Devils' state semifinal win over Wayne. German struck out six in that game and allowed only one hit, taking a perfect game into the seventh inning.
"We knew them, and they knew us," German said. "It wasn't a ton of strikeouts, but I knew we could get them popping up and grounding out. Placement was important. That gave us easy popups, line drives and grounders."
"I can't say enough good things about Campbell," Martensdale-St. Mary's head coach Emily Wood said. "When she's on the mound, we know we'll be in our best spot to compete. She lets them put it in play and trusts her defense."
German's success in the circle came in a loaded Pride of Iowa Conference. Two other POI teams -- Wayne and Southeast Warren -- joined the Blue Devils at the state tournament.
"I think the Pride of Iowa is the hardest conference around," she said. "Facing those great offensive teams set the goals for us. Facing those teams on a regular basis became normal for us. We knew what to do when we faced a good hitting team. They were talented, but I think we played better when we played against good teams."
Aside from her stout pitching, German feels her team's chemistry played a major role in their state final appearance.
"We weren't just playing softball together," she said. "We did a lot of team events and got to know each other off the field. That helped us on the field."
The Blue Devils only graduate two senior, so German hopes their chemistry will help her team learn from their state title loss to North Linn.
"Obviously, that's not how we wanted to end the season," German said. "But I think we learned more by ending the season that way. We'll feel that one for awhile. Going into the offseason, we'll work on plenty of things. So we can get back next year."
And German hopes she can continue being the dominant pitcher she was this year.
"I'm going to work more on spots and locations," she said.
German is the second Pride of Iowa Conference pitcher to win this honor, joining Wayne's Sterling Berndt, who won it in 2020 and 2022. Hear the full interview with German below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND PITCHERS OF THE YEAR
2022: Sterling Berndt, Wayne
2021: Olivia Engler, Atlantic
2020: Sterling Berndt, Wayne
2019: Sydni Huisman, Treynor
2018: Sydni Huisman, Treynor
2017: Ashtyn Miller, Lewis Central
2016: Abby Straight, Logan-Magnolia
2015: Abby Straight, Logan-Magnolia
2014: Rachel Smith, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
2013: Madison Keysor, Treynor