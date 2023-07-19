(Fort Dodge) -- Campbell German was nearly perfect in the circle on Wednesday, putting Martensdale-St. Marys in the Class 1A State Championship Game.
German saved one of the best performances of her career for the Blue Devils (27-6) in their 9-0 win over Wayne in a state semifinal. The win was Martensdale-St. Marys' second over their Pride of Iowa Conference rival in three tries this season.
"I'm so excited," German said about the win. "After last year, we couldn't get over the semifinal. We've been working toward the championship. We've wanted to be in this position. Everyone played well together. We gave it our all, and we deserve to be here."
German twirled seven masterful innings, allowing just one hit while striking out six. German had a perfect game until Wayne's Ava Whitney broke it up with a hit in the seventh.
"We knew them, and they knew us," German said. "It wasn't a ton of strikeouts, but I knew we could get them popping up and grounding out. Placement was important. That gave us easy popups, line drives and grounders."
"I can't say enough good things about Campbell," Martensdale-St. Mary's head coach Emily Wood said. "When she's on the mound, we know we'll be in our best spot to compete. She lets them put it in play and trusts her defense."
German also highlighted Martensdale-St. Marys' offensive attack with three hits, a double, two RBI and three runs scored.
"I've recently been in a little bit of a slump," she said. "I tried to wait for my pitch. I focused on waiting and not thinking. I trusted what my coaches told me and tried to hit the ball the best I could."
Martensdale-St. Marys posted two runs in the first to take a 2-0 lead. They followed with two in the third, two in the fifth and three in the sixth.
The Blue Devils' bats pounded out 11 hits. Brynnly German had two hits and tripled, Hadley Pearson doubled and drove in two runs and Abigail Hughes added a hit and an RBI. Sydne Bears posted two hits and scored once, and Brynnly German tripled as one of her two hits and scored twice.
"The biggest growth for us offensively has been our approach at the plate," Wood said. "At the beginning of the year, we were swinging at a lot of first pitches and chasing junk. We've become more disciplined as the year has gone on."
The win puts the Blue Devils a win away from their second state title in program history. Their lone championship came in 2012, when they beat Earlham in an 11-inning thriller.
"It means a lot to play for a title," Wood said. "We never said it out loud, but our goal was to play for a state championship."
Martensdale-St. Marys will face North Linn for a state title Friday night. The Lynx (38-6) were a 2-1 win over Clarksville in the other 1A semifinal.
"They put the ball in play well," Wood said. "We have to be on top of our game defensively."
"I'm excited," German said. "We've worked for this. I think we're ready. The nerves will settle as soon as we're on the field. We're ready and capable to win this game. I pray we can."
Hear more with German and Coach Wood below.