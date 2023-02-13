(Stanton) -- Red-hot shooting led Stanton to a 70-64 win over Southwest Valley in the Class 1A District 13 quarterfinals Monday.
After scoring just four points in the first eight minutes, the Vikings (12-10) unleashed a barrage of three-point shooting to take down the Timberwolves (7-15).
“It was a fun one,” Stanton co-head coach Donnie Weis said. “The first quarter was not a great quarter for us but then we settled in. We don’t ever have to question the effort from these guys and I think you saw it on display after the first quarter tonight. Overall, it was probably an ugly game I’d like to say, but it’s district time, so ugly or pretty, it’s a win.”
Evan Gettler knocked down seven shots from beyond the arc and was the game’s leading scorer with 30 points.
“It was a great team effort,” Gettler said. “We just crashed the boards, which we’ve been preaching so much. It was nice, it felt good. Everyone was getting their shots, we had people step up late in the game. It was just a nice team effort.”
Southwest Valley came out in a lock-down zone defense and the Vikings struggled to produce any semblance of offense in the first quarter.
That drought wouldn’t last long, though, as the outside shots started falling for Stanton immediately in the second quarter.
“We weren’t really swinging the ball in the first quarter,” Weis said. “The more sides of the floor the ball touches, the higher the shot percentage. In the first quarter we were making one or two passes and taking a shot, but in the [rest of the game] we were making those 10-12 passes, three sides of the floor kind of thing. That really boosted our shots attempts. We’re a good shooting team and we have a lot of shooters on our team, so if the shots don’t fall in the first quarter, you’ve got three more quarters to figure it out. That’s what happened tonight.”
Gettler’s three-point frenzy continued, as he dropped 13 points on 4-of-6 three-pointers in the first half.
“The offensive rebounds and kickouts, swinging the ball around and having other teammates who they know can score the ball really helped,” Gettler said. “When I make my first one it feels nice, because sometimes I get down on myself when I miss, but it felt nice tonight.”
While Gettler was lighting up the scoreboard, Southwest Valley’s Roman Keefe was, too, and the Timberwolves kept pace with Stanton through the first three quarters, trailing by just three headed into the fourth.
As Keefe knocked down shot after shot, the rest of the Timberwolves offense sputtered, which allowed Stanton to pull away down the stretch. The Vikings led by as many as 13 midway through the fourth before Southwest Valley made a last-ditch effort at a comeback, only to fall just short.
Gettler’s seven threes tied Weis’ school record for most threes in a single game.
“He played great,” Weis said. “He’s capable of scoring 30 pretty much every night, and tonight he did… He works hard everyday. He’s one of those kids who just loves basketball. With the work he puts in, it’s obviously great to see it payoff tonight.”
With this win, Stanton advances to the second round of district play, where it will meet Lenox.
The Vikings were trounced by the Tigers 77-57 in the regular season finale last week, but the tournament is a different ball game and Stanton will look to spring an upset in hopes of getting that loss back.
“[Lenox] got us pretty good the first time,” Weis said. “They’ve got a great group down there, an athletic group… We’re excited to move on, we didn’t wanna be done yet. We’ll get ready for Thursday and we’re excited to go down there.”
Lenox hosts Stanton in the Class 1A District 13 semifinals Thursday at 7 P.M.
View full video interviews with Gettler and Weis below.