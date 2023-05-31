(Des Moines) -- For the second consecutive season, the Underwood girls soccer team’s season ended at the state tournament.
The No. 5 seed Eagles (11-3) fell 2-0 to No. 4 seed Gilbert (13-5) in Wednesday’s Class 1A quarterfinal match.
“It’s heartbreaking when you lose,” Underwood head coach Tyler Nelson said. “I know my heart’s broken and I know these girls' hearts are broken… I’m very proud of them. I couldn’t be happier about how hard they fought for each other and I’m excited for this group next year.”
Underwood controlled the opening stretch of the contest, racking up three shots on goal in the first 15 minutes.
“We just made the ball work really well for us [early on],” Nelson said. “We pressed at the right moments and we had a few opportunities there early, but that’s how soccer goes. They didn’t go our way.”
The tide would quickly turn, as Gilbert ramped up the pressure and locked down the back end defense for the remainder of the game.
The Tigers’ first goal came in the 25th minute when freshman Madisen Powers made good on a goal she had narrowly missed just moments prior to knocking home the game’s first tally.
Just as the second half got underway, Gilbert extended its lead thanks to a perfectly executed cross pass from Elle O’Brien, which Sarah Thatcher buried in on the short side to make the score 2-0.
Underwood fought to the end to get scoring chances, but Gilbert’s possession control and back half defense proved too much for the Eagles to overcome.
Gilbert finished the match with an 8-5 advantage in shots-on-goal.
“[Gilbert] moved the ball very quickly, they stayed very, very wide and stretched the field,” Nelson said. “We don’t have a very deep bench and the cardio is on me.”
Although the loss stings, the Eagles continued trending in the right direction, making their state tournament debut in 2022 and following it up with another qualification this season.
“To make it to the top eight, it’s probably only the top five or six percent, so it’s very difficult to be here,” Nelson said. “I’m very proud of this group. They worked hard every single day, they’re positive and they’re just a fun group to be around.”
Underwood has not a single senior on its roster, which means every player, including captain and leading goal-scorer Georgia Paulson, will return to the pitch for the Eagles next year.
“Everything is a stepping stone,” Nelson said. “They’ll be hungry again. [Next year] will be some of the girls’ last chance, so I think they’ll be geared up and ready to go. That’s a year away. You’ll see them train from here until then and you’ll see us again next year.”
Gilbert now advances to play No. 1 Des Moines Christian in the Class 1A state semifinals.
