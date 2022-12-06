(Shenandoah) -- Red Oak controlled the tempo and got a stellar performance from Hunter Gilleland in their first win of the season on Tuesday.
Gilleland and his teammates used a third-quarter run and an aggressive defense to pull away from Shenandoah in a 76-48 win.
"We competed and played hard," Coach Spencer Plank said. "We told them we needed to be laser-focused right away. We let them hang around longer than I would have liked."
"We had to come out with some confidence," Gilleland said.
Gilleland was his usual silky self with 26 points off three 3-pointers. He also fronted the Tigers' 1-3-1 defense with 10 steals, accounting for the unique double-double. For Gilleland, his defensive prowess opened the door for offensive success.
"I wasn't really doing anything special," Gilleland said. "I was just putting my mind to clamping the guy up. I thought we moved the ball well and got open shots."
"He's an all-around player," Plank said. "We're asking him to step into a leadership role offensively and defensively. He's a very good player when he sets his mind to it. We ask a ton of him, but he responded well."
Red Oak (1-2) took a 13-10 lead into the second quarter and closed the half with an 8-1 run to take a 36-22 lead into the break.
The Tigers resumed their run in the second half, opening with the first 11 to extend the lead to 47-22. Red Oak's fast start effectively put the game out of reach. Coming out of the locker room with some gusto was an emphasis for Coach Plank's team after failing to do so in losses to Clarinda and Lewis Central.
"We put a little half-court trap and applied ball pressure," Plank said. "The third quarter has been our weakness. We had to play better in the third quarter, and we did. "
The Tigers used superb ball movement during that run. Max DeVries and Braden Woods also finished the night with double figures, accounting for 17 and 15 points, respectively.
"We've been talking to the boys about ball reversals," Plank said. "The first and second quarter, our ball movement was better. Our shooting percentage goes way up when that happens. You see a different side of our offense if the ball switches sides of the floor."
Camden Lorimor led Shenandoah with 13 points, and Seth Zwickel cracked double digits with 11 points. Jade Spangler contributed eight points in the defeat. The Mustangs (0-4) return on Friday against Essex.
As for Red Oak, the Tigers are far from the same team that made a remarkable run to the state tournament last year, but their goal is to be that team in late February, not early December.
"It's going to take time," Plank said. "Everybody wants to compare this year's team to last year. We're trying to emphasize our strengths, but we plan on peaking in February. I think we have the guys to do that."
Red Oak's next game is Friday against Kuemper Catholic.
Click below to hear the full interviews with Gilleland and Coach Plank.