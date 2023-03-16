(KMAland) -- The KMAland All-Star Basketball Classic is set for Sunday at Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs.
Through the week, KMA Sports will be announcing many of the details involved. Today, we are excited to announce full rosters for the girls game.
As previously announced, Woodbine's Ryan Coenen and Thomas Jefferson's Shelby Graves will direct the teams this year. Here are the full rosters for the girls game, which begins at 1:00 PM.
COACH RYAN COENEN'S TEAM
Avery Dowling, Sidney
Addison Erickson, Woodbine
Teagan Ewalt, Fremont-Mills
Quinn Grubbs, Exira/EHK
Mya Moss, Logan-Magnolia
Doryn Paup, Creston
Emily Pomernackas, Abraham Lincoln
Lena Rosloniec, St. Albert
Nicole Sherer, Woodbine
COACH SHELBY GRAVES' TEAM
Shay Burmeister, Exira/EHK
Natalie Hedlund, East Atchison
Jenna Hopp, Glenwood
Aliyah Humphrey, Underwood
Jada Jensen, Atlantic
Marleigh Johnson, Stanton
Reese Snyder, CAM
Jenna Stephens, Stanton
Tegan Streit, Mount Ayr
Emily Williams, East Mills
The event is slated to start with the girls game beginning at 1:00. There will be a 3-point contest and the boys game to follow.
Listen on AM 960, watch at kmaland.com or come out on Sunday for $5 with all proceeds going to area charities.