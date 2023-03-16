KMAland All-Star Basketball Classic
Graphic by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- The KMAland All-Star Basketball Classic is set for Sunday at Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs.

Through the week, KMA Sports will be announcing many of the details involved. Today, we are excited to announce full rosters for the girls game. 

As previously announced, Woodbine's Ryan Coenen and Thomas Jefferson's Shelby Graves will direct the teams this year. Here are the full rosters for the girls game, which begins at 1:00 PM.

COACH RYAN COENEN'S TEAM

Avery Dowling, Sidney

Addison Erickson, Woodbine

Teagan Ewalt, Fremont-Mills

Quinn Grubbs, Exira/EHK

Mya Moss, Logan-Magnolia

Doryn Paup, Creston

Emily Pomernackas, Abraham Lincoln

Lena Rosloniec, St. Albert

Nicole Sherer, Woodbine

COACH SHELBY GRAVES' TEAM

Shay Burmeister, Exira/EHK

Natalie Hedlund, East Atchison

Jenna Hopp, Glenwood

Aliyah Humphrey, Underwood 

Jada Jensen, Atlantic 

Marleigh Johnson, Stanton

Reese Snyder, CAM

Jenna Stephens, Stanton

Tegan Streit, Mount Ayr

Emily Williams, East Mills

The event is slated to start with the girls game beginning at 1:00. There will be a 3-point contest and the boys game to follow. 

Listen on AM 960, watch at kmaland.com or come out on Sunday for $5 with all proceeds going to area charities.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.