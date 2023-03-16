Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Morning light rain...then becoming windy with a mix of rain and snow in the afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 37F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become mostly clear late. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.