(KMAland) -- IKM-Manning’s Kylie Powers, Treynor’s Brooklynn Currin and LeMars’ Dani Hurt are all in medal position after day one of the girls state golf tournament. Check out the full rundown below.
Iowa Class 1A State Tournament at American Legion Golf Course, Marshalltown
IKM-Manning’s Kylie Powers is tied for fifth following the opening day of play in the Class 1A state tournament. Powers shot an 83 and is eight strokes off the leader, Greenlee Smock of Lynnville-Sully.
Avery Dowling of Sidney is the next-highest KMAlander after a round of 91 that has her tied for 16th. Addy Boell of Glidden-Ralston shot a 96 and is tied for 26th.
Meanwhile, St. Albert shot a 422 as a team to rank 10th after the first day. Lily Krohn posted the low score of the first day for the Saintes with a 102. The other KMAlanders in action, their places and scores:
T38. Addison Brink, Riverside (101)
T41. Lily Krohnn, St. Albert (102)
T45. Lainey Sheffield, St. Albert (103)
T53. Ella Klusman, St. Albert (108)
55. Ava Hughes, St. Albert (109)
T56. Alexis Narmi, St. Albert (110)
T60. Makenzie Dumbaugh, Boyer Valley (113)
75. Kennedy Sanchez, St. Albert (170)
View the complete scorecard from the Class 1A state tournament linked here.
Iowa Class 2A State Tournament at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course, Cedar Falls
Treynor junior Brooklynn Currin shot an 80 and is tied for fifth after one day at the Class 2A state tournament in Cedar Falls. Currin is leading the way for the Cardinals as a team, as they finished with a 382 and are in seventh place.
Maddie Lewis is in 14th after carding an 87 in the first day of competition. Other scores for KMAlanders on day one:
T44. Keely Smith, Treynor (102)
64. Grace Alff, Treynor (113)
69. Andi Piittmann, Treynor (119)
72. Grace Abbott, Treynor (143)
View the complete scorecard from the Class 2A state tournament linked here.
Iowa Class 3A State Tournament at River Valley Golf Course, Adel
LeMars standout Dani Hurt is in medal position after the opening day of play in Class 3A. Hurt shot an 81 and is in sixth place with one day remaining.
Bishop Heelan Catholic’s Anna Fenton is tied for 24th with a 95. View the complete scorecard from the Class 3A state tournament linked here.
Iowa Class 4A State Tournament at Otter Creek Golf Course, Ankeny
No area golfers qualified for the Class 4A state tournament. View the complete scorecard from the Class 4A state tournament linked here.