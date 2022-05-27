(KMAland) -- Powers, Currin and Hurt all earned state medals at the girls state golf tournament on Friday.
Iowa Class 1A State Tournament at American Legion Golf Course, Marshalltown
IKM-Manning’s Kylie Powers grabbed an eighth-place finish at the Class 1A State Tournament. Powers followed up her 83 from day one with a 92 to finish with a 175.
Avery Dowling of Sidney tied for 22nd with a two-day score of 190. The Cowgirls junior shot a 99 on day two after a 91 on the opening day. Glidden-Ralston’s Addy Boell had a 200 (96-104) to place 34th.
The St. Albert girls shot nine strokes better on day two, finishing with a two-day total of 835 and took 10th place. They were led by Lainey Sheffield’s 201 (103-98), which placed her in a tie for 35th.
Other KMAland scores:
T42. Addison Brink, Riverside — 206 (101-105)
T50. Ella Klusman, St. Albert — 210 (108-102)
52. Lily Krohn, St. Albert — 211 (102-109)
T53. Ava Hughes, St. Albert — 213 (109-104)
60. Makenzie Dumbaugh, Boyer Valley — 224 (113-111)
T65. Alexis Narmi, St. Albert — 237 (110-127)
74. Kennedy Sanchez, St. Albert — 323 (170-153)
View the complete scorecard in Class 1A linked here.
Iowa Class 2A State Tournament at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course, Cedar Falls
Treynor’s Brooklynn Currin had another strong day in Class 2A, carding an 85 to finish with a 165 and tie for sixth. Currin’s teammate Maddie Lewis tied for 11th with a 171, shooting an 84 on day two after an 87 on day one.
The Cardinals were right in line with their opening day score as a team, posting a 380 — two strokes better than day one — and finished with a 762 in seventh.
Other KMAland scores:
43. Keely Smith, Treynor — 204 (102-102)
T65. Andi Piittmann, Treynor — 228 (119-109)
68. Grace Alff, Treynor — 237 (113-124)
View the complete scorecard in Class 2A linked here.
Iowa Class 3A State Tournament at River Valley Golf Course, Adel
LeMars standout Dani Hurt finished with an 87 on day two and a two-day score of 168 to place eighth in the Class 3A state tournament.
Bishop Heelan Catholic’s Anna Fenton ended up with a 95 for the second straight day and posted a 190 to finish in a tie for 21st.
View the complete scorecard from Class 3A linked here.
Iowa Class 4A State Tournament at Otter Creek Golf Course, Ankeny
There were no area qualifiers in Class 4A. Find the complete scorecard linked here.