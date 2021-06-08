(KMAland) -- The opening day of the girls state soccer tournament is in the books. Check out all the scores from the 1A, 2A and 3A quarterfinals below.
GIRLS STATE SOCCER TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
Class 1A State Quarterfinals
Davenport Assumption 4 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
Nevada 1 Wahlert Catholic 0
Gilbert 5 Treynor 2
Des Moines Christian 3 Columbus Catholic 0
Class 2A State Quarterfinals
Waverly-Shell Rock 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 0
Spencer 3 North Polk 1
Dallas Center-Grimes 4 Lewis Central 3
Norwalk 3 North Scott 2
Class 3A State Quarterfinals
WDM Valley 5 Muscatine 1
Ankeny Centennial 2 Dowling Catholic 1
Ankeny 1 Pleasant Valley 0
Waukee 3 Abraham Lincoln 0