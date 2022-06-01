IGHSAU

(KMAland) -- Columbus Catholic and Dowling Catholic won state girls team tennis championships on Wednesday.

Columbus Catholic knocked off Spirit Lake (5-1) and Cedar Rapids Xavier (5-4) to win the 1A title while Dowling Catholic was a winner over Cedar Rapids Washington (5-0) and West Des Moines Valley (5-0) to win the 2A championship.

Find the complete scoreboard for the girls Final Four below.

STATE GIRLS TENNIS TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD

Class 1A State Tournament

Semifinals: Cedar Rapids Xavier 5 Davenport Assumption 1

Semifinals: Columbus Catholic 5 Spirit Lake 1

Championship: Columbus Catholic 5 Cedar Rapids Xavier 4

Consolation: Davenport Assumption 5 Spirit Lake 2

Class 2A State Tournament

Semifinal: Dowling Catholic 5 Cedar Rapids Washington 0

Semifinal: West Des Moines Valley 5 Cedar Falls 3

Championship: Dowling Catholic 5 West Moines Valley 0

Consolation: Cedar Rapids Washington 5 Cedar Falls 1

