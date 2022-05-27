(Iowa City) -- Shenandoah’s Le Yuan Sun, Glenwood’s Coryl Matheny and doubles teams from Clarinda and St. Albert are all set to medal at the girls state tennis tournament.
Sun took wins over Tanae Thiravong of Albia and Sophia Fain of Columbus Catholic in straight sets to advance on to the state semifinals.
Glenwood’s Coryl Matheny is also still alive in the singles draw, bouncing back from an opening loss to Ella Tallett of Cedar Rapids Xavier by winning in consolation play over Kenna Morgan of Cherokee and Tess Paton of Fairfield.
The Clarinda team of Mayson Hartley and Taylor Cole and St. Albert’s Allison Narmi and Landry Miller are also ready to play in the medal round on Saturday. Both teams won their opening round matches with Libby Janssen and Adria Neymeyer of Aplington-Parkersburg for Clarinda and Kaitlyn and Kendall Olson of Osage for St. Albert.
Both teams lost their second round matches, but they bounced back with consolation second round wins over Hawkeye Ten Conference rivals. Hartley and Cole beat Red Oak’s Merced Ramirez and Tess Rolenc, and Miller and Narmi beat Alexis and Oasis Opheim of Lewis Central.
All the survivors will play for medals on Saturday. Follow @nickstavas on Twitter for the latest updates. Check out the full rundown of athletes from KMAland in action on Friday below or the complete results linked here.
https://www.golfgenius.com/pages/8499737442662787414
Iowa Class 1A State Singles Tournament at University of Iowa
First Round: Le Yuan Sun, Shenandoah def. Tanae Thiravong, Albia (6-0, 6-3)
First Round: Sam Tidgren, Kuemper Catholic lost to Tess Paton, Fairfield (6-4, 6-2)
First Round: Coryl Matheny, Glenwood lost to Ella Tallett, Cedar Rapids Xavier (6-1, 6-3)
First Round: Lanee Olsen, Lewis Central lost to Mary Rolfstad, Assumption (6-0, 6-1)
Second Round: Le Yuan Sun, Shenandoah def. Sophia Fain, Columbus Catholic (6-4, 6-3)
Consolation: Lanee Olsen, Lewis Central def. Allison Pavlovec, Decorah (6-3, 6-1)
Consolation: Coryl Matheny, Glenwood def. Kenna Morgan, Cherokee (6-3, 6-3)
Consolation: Sam Tidgren, Kuemper Catholic lost to Tanner Thiravong, Albia (6-3, 6-3) Tidgren eliminated
Second Round Consolation: Lanee Olsen, Lewis Central lost to Sophia Fain, Columbus Catholic (6-2, 6-0) Olsen eliminated
Second Round Consolation: Coryl Matheny, Glenwood def. Tess Paton, Fairfield (6-2, 6-4)
Iowa Class 1A State Doubles Tournament at University of Iowa
First Round: Alexis Opheim/Oasis Opheim, Lewis Central lost to Haley Berends/Kinsey Schroeder, Spencer (3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10-8))
First Round: Taylor Cole/Mayson Hartley, Clarinda def. Libby Janssen/Adria Neymeyer, Aplington-Parkersburg (6-2, 7-6)
First Round: Landry Miller/Allison Narmi, St. Albert def. Kaitlyn Olson/Kendall Olson, Osage (6-1, 6-2)
First Round: Merced Ramirez/Tessa Rolenc, Red Oak lost to Presley Blommers/Lucy Roach, Oskaloosa (6-2, 1-6, 6-3)
Second Round: Taylor Cole/Mayson Hartley, Clarinda lost to Mara Holland/Annalise Skrade, Decorah (6-4, 6-4)
Second Round: Landry Miller/Allison Narmi, St. Albert lost to Ella Dilulio/Allison Halligan, Assumption (6-3, 4-6, 7-5)
Consolation: Alexis Opheim/Oasis Opheim, Lewis Central def. Shannon Bush/Helen Sons, Assumption (6-3, 6-2)
Consolation: Merced Ramirez/Tessa Rolenc, Red Oak def. Kaitlyn Olson/Kendall Olson, Osage (6-4, 6-2)
Second Round Consolation: Landry Miller/Allison Narmi, St. Albert def. Alexis Opheim/Oasis Opheim, Lewis Central (6-2, 6-3) Lewis Central eliminated
Second Round Consolation: Taylor Cole/Mayson Hartley, Clarinda def. Merced Ramirez/Tessa Rolenc, Red Oak Red Oak eliminated