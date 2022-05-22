(Des Moines) -- A program's rise three years in the making and a Nodaway Valley legend finally earning her rightful state title highlighted Saturday's KMAland girls action at the State Track & Field Championships.
Eighteen relays and 15 individuals collected medals, and the Riverside girls took home a team trophy with a third-place finish in Class 1A.
The Bulldogs totaled 40 points, completing a remarkable season willed by a youth movement and one key senior leader.
"Amazing," said Riverside Coach Jared Hoffman. "The girls did everything. In my first two years, it was just about what we could get to state. The girls bought in and did their job."
Riverside set the stage for this year's breakthrough campaign last year when they put several events in the finals but failed to score enough points to contend for a trophy.
"We were inexperienced last year," Hoffman said. "That experience made today happen. Last year, we ran lights out the first two days. But we weren't mentally and physically prepared on day three. They bought in, and it showed today."
The Bulldogs qualified five relays for state and received medals in all five, led by a championship performance from their 4x400 squad.
The foursome of Elly Henderson, Macy Woods, Lydia Erickson and Izzy Bluml secured the Bulldogs' team trophy with a dominant relay title in a time of 4:06.16.
"I don't have words," said an emotional Bluml, the Bulldogs' only senior. "We've worked our tails off all season long. I trusted these guys to put us in the best position possible, and they did."
Saturday's memorable day was bittersweet for Bluml, who has experienced the highs and lows of the Riverside track program during her career.
"My freshman year, we had to build this team from ground up," she said. "I think we did a pretty darn good job of that."
"She has been the staple of the team that kept everybody together," Hoffman said of Bluml. "She brought it home in her final race. I'm so glad for her."
Moments earlier, Riverside claimed third in the 4x100 with Bluml, Erickson, Emma Gordon and Veronica Andrusyshyn.
Andrusyshyn added seven points for the Bulldogs on Saturday by finishing fifth in the 100 (12.74) and sixth in the 100 hurdles (15.41).
"I felt pretty good after both races," she said. "I wish I would have done better in the 100, but my legs gave out a bit. Hope to come back next year and do better than I did this year."
Andrusyshyn was one of five KMAland girls to medal in the 100 hurdles, four of which came in Class 1A.
Nodaway Valley senior Maddax DeVault trumped them all in the 1A race, ending her career with a state title.
"I can't even believe it," DeVault said. "This is a huge accomplishment. To go out like this, I couldn't ask for a better year."
DeVault entered Saturday eager to redeem herself after finishing fifth last year.
"All those times I came up short, I used those as motivations," she said. "To come out here and give it my all is what I wanted to do today. That's what I did."
DeVault's time of 14.69 was a personal record.
"The key is the start to the first hurdle," she said. "If that's bad, it's hard to get your momentum back up. My focus has been on getting my trail leg snapped over and not clipping hurdles. I did that today."
Teammate Maddie Fry wasn't far behind as the junior collected fourth in 15.23.
"I was supposed to get eighth, so finishing fourth means a lot to me," Fry said. "Maddax pushes me to make sure I'm the best version of myself."
East Mills junior Emily Williams had never run at state before this weekend, but left with her first medal after a fifth-place outing in the 100 hurdles (15.27).
"I was excited to be here," she said. "Getting to come here meant everything. I got out of the blocks well today. I've been slow, but I got out fast. I clipped a few hurdles, but I pushed and got a PR."
Treynor junior Clara Teigland added to the KMAland fun in the 100 hurdles with a runner-up finish in Class 2A. Teigland, who moonlights as the leading scorer on Treynor's soccer team, ran a 15.21.
"I was just looking to PR," she said. "I had a slower start because I didn't want to be jumpy, but I knew I had to finish hard and give it my all."
Sioux City West senior Holly Duax completed her memorable career with her second, third and fourth championships of the week.
Duax took top individual honors in 100 (11.67) and 200 (23.95).
Those times put Duax in rare air with the third and second-fastest times in state history.
"To be up there in the top two or three means so much," Duax said. "I knew I could perform, but it was a little nerve-wracking going into the 200 because of the time I posted in the 100. I knew I wanted to be here, but I didn't think I would run an 11.67."
Duax partnered with Kellesse Heard, Bella Leon and Lily Juhnke to win the 4x100 (48.31). She also won the long jump earlier in the week.
Mount Ayr senior Adalyn Reynolds fell shy of ending her career with a state title, but she collected two runner-up performances in Class 1A.
Reynolds took second in the 200 (25.93) and partnered with Kaylie Shields, Payten Lambert and Jaxy Knight in the sprint medley (1:51.84)
"This has been the best weekend I could have asked for," Reynolds said. "We PR'd by over a second and reset the school record. I know I didn't walk away with a gold medal, but it was well worth it."
Audubon finished one spot behind Mount Ayr in the 1A sprint medley with Mattie Nielsen, Madison Steckler, Abigail Zaiger and Hannah Thygesen (1:52.75). That same foursome finished eighth in the 4x400.
"We had good handoffs, and everyone had good splits," Thygesen said. "I knew I had to do the same. This is a little bittersweet because it's my last time running here. I'm speechless. This is a once-in-a-lifetime thing, and I'm glad these girls were a part of it with me. We work hard, push each other and have a positive atmosphere."
Harlan's Kaia Bieker and Logan-Magnolia's Courtney Sporrer concluded their prep careers with medals in the 800.
Bieker took home second in Class 3A at a time of 2:13.51.
"You always have to start fast," Bieker said. "You can't get back what you don't give, so I always like to get out fast. And I gave it all for the finish."
Bieker also teamed with Dani Smith, Lilly Metzger and Abby Broeckelman to take seventh in the 4x400 (4:10.87).
Sporrer snuck onto the mythical medal stand with an eighth-place performance in Class 1A in a time of 2:22.59.
"I'm happy," she said. "Last year, I missed medaling by two spots. I came in with the slowest time, but I knew I could run faster."
Clarinda junior Mayson Hartley ran in the 800, where she finished 11th. Then she hopped in a vehicle and trekked to Saydel to play tennis for the Cardinals' state qualifying team. Hartley then hurried back to Drake Stadium in time to take fourth in the 1500 with a school-record time of 4:49.15 in the 2A race.
"It feels great," Hartley said. "I'm glad I got to do both. I just wanted to show what I could do."
Underwood had a strong performance in the relays with medals in the 4x100, sprint medley and shuttle hurdle.
Jordyn Reimer, Tayler Krueger, Aliyah Humphrey and Tieler Hull claimed third in the 4x100 in 50.49.
"I'm happy with how we performed," Hull said. "We performed to our level."
Krueger, Hull and Humphrey teamed with Haley Stangl to finish fifth in the sprint medley (1:52.34).
"We placed better than we expected," Krueger said.
And the Eagles' foursome of Hailey Martin, Ellie Hackett, Alizabeth Jacobsen and Jordyn Reimer finished fourth in the 2A shuttle hurdle relay with a time of 1:09.46.
"We didn't make it to the finals last year," Martin said. "So it feels good that we made it this year."
Fremont-Mills also collected a medal in the shuttle hurdle, doing so with a sixth-place outing in Class 1A behind Bella Gute, Hannah Wilson, McKenna Woods and Emily Madison (1:09.79).
"We did good," Madison said. "We were focused."
"This relay has been hard," Woods said. "But we set a goal, and we made it."
Atlantic and Glenwood capped the evening in the 4x400, where the two Hawkeye Ten squads took fourth and sixth, respectively.
Nicole Middents, Mariah Huffman, Chloe Mullenix and Ava Rush led Atlantic with a time of 4:04.89.
"I felt pretty good," Mullenix said. "We had good handoffs, so I got out good."
Jenna Hopp, Allison Koontz, Danika Arnold and Abby Hughes ran a 4:08.21 for Glenwood.
"Our plan was to run for each other and do our best," Hopp said. "I think we did that."
Find full results from KMAland athletes here and check out all of the KMAland interviews here.