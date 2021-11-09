(KMAland) -- Baylie Girres' impressive season ended in impressive fashion on Sunday with the MVP of the 5th Annual KMAland All-Star Volleyball Series. Today, she is honored as the KMAland Offensive Player of the Year.
Girres finished out an outstanding four-year career with 3.0 kills per set and a solid .295 hitting efficiency.
“We had some really good passers and Molly (Romano), our really good setter,” Girres said. “She got me the ball right where I needed it so I could put it down.”
While Girres’ numbers are impressive on their own, she did it against one of the most challenging slates in the area. Abraham Lincoln played in tournaments at Johnston, Ankeny Centennial, Southeast Polk and Urbandale while also entering difficult tournaments locally and playing in a loaded Missouri River Conference.
“We have a pretty tough schedule,” Girres admitted. “Our whole conference is really good. I think playing our tough conference helped us get prepared for regionals.”
In regional play is where Girres and the Lynx made their most impressive mark with an upset win over West Des Moines Valley. Girres had one of her best matches of the season with 20 kills on 54 swings, made just four errors and hit just under .300 during a five-set win.
“(That was) definitely the (highlight of the season),” Girres said. “We started pretty slow, but right when we needed to get things going in regionals against Valley we did it.”
Girres did all of this while stepping into a new role as a senior leader for her many young teammates – three of which landed on the Missouri River Conference All-Freshman Team.
“Baylie had to take on her biggest role this season and lead a very young team,” Coach Katie Darrington told KMA Sports. “At times, she was her own hardest critic, but she led her teammates to believe in themselves and how to rally around each other.”
Girres admits that it wasn’t the easiest job in the world, stepping into a leadership role after years of looking up to many of her older and former teammates.
“They helped me become a leader this year and last year,” Girres said of her former teammates.
Girres finishes her four-year career with the Lynx with over 800 career kills.
“(She) has given four years of inspired play to AL volleyball,” Darrington added. “She worked at getting better every day, and I am extremely proud of her.”
In the nine years KMA Sports has been awarding the KMAland Offensive Player of the Year, Girres is the first from outside the Hawkeye Ten Conference. She is also the fourth Council Bluffs athlete in the past five years to be honored with the award.
Listen to the full interview with Girres below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2020: Elle Scarborough, Glenwood
2019: Megan Witte, Lewis Central
2018: Megan Witte, Lewis Central
2017: Katherine Poore, Lewis Central
2016: Sierra Athen, Red Oak
2015: Taylor Frederick, Harlan
2014: Jess Schaben, Harlan
2013: Jess Schaben, Harlan