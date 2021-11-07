(Glenwood) -- The team coached by Underwood's Liz Stein claimed the title at the 5th Annual KMAland All-Star Volleyball Series on Sunday.
Coach Stein's team overcame a loss in pool play to reel off three consecutive wins, capping the day with a victory over the team coached by Riverside's Brooke Flathers.
"The first set, we had to get used to playing with each other," Stein said. "We told the girls this was their last time to play, and we wanted them to end on a good note."
In that final match, Team Stein raced to an early 14-3 lead, but Team Flathers responded and cut the deficit down to 21-20. However, Team Stein had one more run in them, closing the night with a 25-22 victory.
"We just had to relax," Stein said. "We had played loose all day, so we took a deep breath and had fun."
Abraham Lincoln's Baylie Girres led Team Stein's offense and earned Tournament MVP honors. Girres is the first non-Hawkeye Ten Conference player to win the honor, joining Sierra Athen (Red Oak), Brielle Smith (Glenwood) and Delaney Esterling (Lewis Central).
"It was fun," Girres said. "It was weird playing with a whole bunch of girls I've never played with before."
Girres was joined on the championship team by Mallory Behnken (CAM), Brooklyn Ecklin (Lenox), Halle Hall (AHSTW), Tarah Jackson (Glenwood), Whitney Kuhlman (Woodbine), Lauren Roenfeldt (Glenwood) and Kenzie Schon (Kuemper Catholic).
"Everyone has a different style," Girres said. "After the first game, we kinda clicked."
Girres and Roenfeldt made the All-Tournament Team, along with Treynor's Kailey Rochholz (Team Carman), Red Oak's Liz Carbaugh (Team Flathers), Glenwood's Coryl Matheny (Team Flathers) and Boyer Valley's Leah Cooper (Team Maiers).
The victory marks the third time a team led by a Western Iowa Conference coach claimed the championship, joining the 2019 squad led by former coaches Kim Barents (Treynor) and Michaela Schwartzkopf (Riverside) and former Tri-Center Coach Rachel Eikenberry's team in 2017.
View the full results and interviews with Girres and Coach Stein below.
POOL PLAY
POOL A
Team Rossell 25 Team Maiers 23
Team Maiers 25 Team Stein 19
Team Stein 25 Team Rossell 12
POOL B
Team Flathers 25 Team Carman 19
Team Flathers 25 Team Viner 12
Team Carman 25 Team Viner 20
BRACKET PLAY
Semifinal: Team Stein 25 Team Carman 22
Semifinal: Team Flathers 25 Team Maiers 20
Championship: Team Stein 25 Team Flathers 22
Consolation: Team Rossell 25 Team Viner 17