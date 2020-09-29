(Council Bluffs) -- KMA 3A/4A/5A No. 3 Abraham Lincoln relied on a stellar night from junior Baylie Girres to beat KMA 1A/2A No. 11 St. Albert in four sets on Senior Night in a game heard on KMA 960.
"It's always a challenge when you play St. Albert," Coach Katie Darrington said of her team's 25-18, 25-16, 21-25, 25-15 victory. "They stepped up their game in the third and we kinda lost our composure, but I was really proud of our girls and how they came back."
AL and St. Albert trained punches in the first before the Lynx eventually turned an 18-16 lead into a 25-18 victory.
St. Albert scored the first three points of the second set, but AL pieced a run together and took a lead en route to a 25-16 victory in set two.
However, the Saintes would not go away easy, racing to an early lead in set three and holding off multiple AL runs to force a fourth set.
AL would not allow St. Albert to force a fifth, though. The Lynx started strong, stringing together a 6-0 run to stretch their lead to 10-4. The Saintes would get no closer than five the rest of the way, allowing AL to hold on for their sixth victory of the season.
The Lynx were led Tuesday night by a game-high 20 kills from Baylie Girres.
"Tonight our passers really stepped up and we just got kills," Girres said.
Jillian Shanks and Kayla Schleifman complemented Girres' performance with 12 and 10 kills, respectively.
"Everybody is starting to find their rhythm," Darrington said. "I'm really proud of what we did tonight. That showed we were more confident offensively."
"I think tonight after we switched our lineup a little bit, we just kinda connected," Girres said.
Freshman Molly Romano passed out 30 assists for the Lynx while Savannah Maisel did a little bit of everything with 15 digs and 12 helpers.
St. Albert (6-11) was unofficially led in the defeat by 15 kills from Allie Petry. Lauren Williams also added 10. The Saintes will next be in action Thursday against Shenandoah.
The victory completes a topsy-turvy September for AL, who went 6-5 in the month with some tough losses sprinkled in.
"We've been in every game," Darrington said. "We just keep talking about wanting to peak at the end of October and we are seeing that. We just need to keep working hard in practice."
AL will return action Thursday against Bishop Heelan. The complete interviews with Girres and Coach Darrington can be viewed below.