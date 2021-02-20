(Glenwood) -- The Glenwood Rams advance to the Class 4A Region 1 Championship game for the second year in a row with a 73-40 win over Lewis Central.
The first quarter could not have been much better for Glenwood tonight as the Rams played eight minutes of basketball and did not give up a single point leading 15-0. The run did not stop there however as Glenwood pushed the lead to a 27-0 margin before the first Titan bucket.
“I thought we did a good job of mixing it up by transitioning to one defense to another,” head coach Brian Rasmussen said. “I thought we did a great job on the boards tonight, that was a big key for us starting the game.”
Sophomore Jenna Hopp spoke on how that defensive intensity was key.
“Our biggest goal for this year is to improve on the defensive end and we went out there and did that really well,” Hopp said.
The hot start for Glenwood proved to be too much for Lewis Central as the Rams never let up and never let the lead get below 20 for 24 minutes of action. While the defense was the factor tonight for Glenwood they also were just as tough on offense. Four Rams finished the game in double figures with Jenna Hopp leading the way with 16. Hopp spoke on what worked well.
“It was mostly my threes and then my teammates were giving me good passes inside and so that led to easy free throws,” Hopp said.
One pivotal moment in the game came at the 3:42 mark in the third quarter. Keely Diercks took a rogue pass to the face which brought her to the ground. Diercks would eventually leave after about 15 minutes on the court on a stretcher.
“It sucks to see because she’s one of their best players and starters,” Hopp said. “We went out there and prayed for her and then played through it.”
Rasmussen also spoke about the injury.
“You never want to see that, but as a team we went over to the side and prayed for her. We hope the best for her and hope she has a speedy recovery,” Rasmussen said.
Glenwood fought through the emotions of an unfortunate play to close out the win and advance once again to a regional championship. Rasmussen spoke on what he’s been most impressed with throughout the season from his team.
“We’ve had some ups and downs and I think when we have had a low our ability to recover from that and learn from that has been tremendous,” Rasmussen said.
Lewis Central’s season ends with a 10-9 record. Glenwood moves to 18-3 on the season and will host Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Tuesday night with a trip to state on the line. To see the video from tonight's game click below.