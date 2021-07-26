(Glenwood) -- Glenwood alum Isaac Bales' rugby journey has taken him to places he never dreamed about. Now he hopes the next one is at the professional level.
The former University of Louisville standout joined Monday's Upon Further Review to discuss his career, the sport he loves and what's next for the former multi-sport athlete.
Bales, a former football player and state wrestling medalist, was a late-bloomer to the sport but made up for the lost time.
"The first time I heard about it was in middle school," he said. "I always wanted to play and started watching videos on YouTube and trying to find clubs near me. Freshman year, I joined a club in Omaha. Ever since then, I fell in love with the sport."
His love for the sport led him to Louisville and ultimately a spot on the USA Rugby's South team.
"The opportunities given to me have been incredible," he said. "I've made a lot of friends with the sport. It's one of the largest and fastest-growing sports in America."
Bales' experience at the national level has given him a taste of the professional game.
"There are guys that are bigger, stronger and have been into the game longer than I have," he said. "So I'm just trying to patch up my game, continue my fitness and develop as a player."
Bales primarily plays the "hooker" position -- also known as a front-row forward.
"I have a lot of responsibilities when it comes to playing on with the ball and ball-handling," he said. "Those are the things I need to continue to work on."
With his college career behind him, Bales now has sights set on a Major League Rugby career. MLR was founded in 2017, and features 12 teams located in Austin, Houston, Los Angeles, San Diego, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Boston, New Orleans, Washington D.C., New York City, Atlanta and Toronto.
Bales says the pre-draft process is similar to those you might see in other sports.
"This is the second year of a collegiate draft, so they are still in the beginning process, but they have a showcase like a combine," Bales said. "During that process, teams will be there to evaluate and see how they perform. It's like any other sport. It's pretty nerve-wracking, but I'm excited. I can only control what I can control."
A professional career was nowhere near Bales' mind when he joined a club as a freshman.
"I never thought about it,' he said. "I fell in love with the sport so quickly. I had no clue it would come to this point, but I'm glad it did."
The Major League Rugby Draft takes place on August 19th and will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
The complete interview with Bales is linked below.