(St. Joseph) -- There was a time in Corey Bertini's life when he wasn't interested in teaching or coaching.
That has since changed, and Bertini is the new head football coach at Benton High School in St. Joseph.
"I'm pumped," Bertini said. "I'm waking up every day ready to get to work. I'm excited to see where this leads next year and beyond."
Bertini's change of heart started after his playing days ended. A multi-sport star at Glenwood, Bertini played football collegiately. He started his career at Iowa Central before transferring to Missouri Western, where he spent two seasons and appeared in 16 games as a quarterback.
Following graduation, Bertini worked as a graduate assistant in the Griffons' strength and conditioning program. Then he stepped away from the coaching world and entered the accounting industry.
But his love for football was too much to ignore, prompting a career change to education and coaching.
"Ultimately, I felt God put it on my heart to impact kids at the high school level," he said. "I missed being around the game of football. I worked my way back into teaching and landed a job at Benton. Once this job came open, God blessed me. I'm super excited."
Teaching and coaching is Bertini's blood. His parents -- Tami and Brian -- both teach at Glenwood. However, Corey didn't always feel that was in his future.
"I was adamant I was never going to be a teacher," he said. "But I missed the ability to have relationships with students and impact them. It put on my heart that maybe being an accountant wasn't my route."
Bertini worked as an assistant for the Cardinals last year.
"I've got to know them so well," Bertini said about his team. "The ability to take that and elevate them is a perfect opportunity for me to do what I was created to do -- help people and create better men on and off the field."
The Cardinals were 3-7 last season. Bertini hopes to instill things he learned in his playing days under coaches such as Kevin Twait (Iowa Central) and Cory Faust (Glenwood) to create a positive experience for his players.
"People should expect our kids are going to fly around, hit people in the mouth and play their tails off," he said. "Our kids are gritty and tough. We'll lean into that and have those kids ready to go. We're going to be multiple with what we do."
And Bertini hopes his impact on his players extends beyond wins and losses.
"My expectation is they come to compete every day," he said. "I want our kids to compete and give their best effort. If we stack good days upon good days, the record will speak for itself. I want kids to have a good experience with our program and leave a better person and athlete."
