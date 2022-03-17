(Kearney) -- Glenwood alum Matt Malcom ended his competitive career on a high note, but his involvement in wrestling is far from over.
The 2016 graduate spent the past four seasons wrestling at Nebraska-Kearney and claimed the second national title of his career last week.
"I'm very thankful," Malcom said. "It means the world to me. Being able to take a deep breath and relax makes me happy moving into the next stage of my life."
Malcom's collegiate career had several twists and turns. He committed to Iowa after a state championship in his senior year but transferred to Nebraska-Kearney after one season in Iowa City.
"It was a hard transition at first," Malcom said. "The goal was to win a Division I national title, but I'm so thankful I've been here (at UNK). I know I've seen more success here than I would at the Division I level. It was just a natural fit."
Malcom was a fourth-place All-American in his first year at UNK and followed with a national title in 2019. Malcom appeared primed for a chance at repeating, but the Division II National Championships never happened because of COVID-19.
Malcom returned last season but settled for a fifth-place medal at 165 pounds. While many might sulk in the recent shortcomings after experiencing championship bliss, Malcom was philosophical coming into his final tournament.
"Those were motivating," Malcom said about the last few years. "Being at a heavier weight provided some challenges. But I walked into this tournament knowing I was doing the right thing. I had confidence."
Malcom backed up his confidence with a fast start at the Division II Championships, posting major decision wins in the first round and quarterfinals, followed by a technical fall in the semifinals.
Malcom's championship match was closer, but he held on for a 1-0 win over Shane Gantz (UW-Parkside) for his second national title.
"If I could have pictured what my last match could look like, it was not," he said. "I like to score points. Winning 1-0 was not the plan, but I had to roll with the punches. He had a great game plan, and it was a lot of fun to battle for seven minutes."
Malcom's individual title led the Lopers -- coached by Missouri alum and KMA Sports Hall of Famer Dalton Jensen -- to the fourth team title in program history.
"It was surreal to be there with them (his teammates) and see the excitement," Malcom said about the team title. "It was the highlight of my wrestling career. Everyone has a great support system, and we care about each other. There's an overwhelming sense of belief in us."
Malcom concludes his time in Kearney with a 146-27 record, five All-American honors and two national titles.
"The relationships I've made are incredible," he said. "I'm grateful for the opportunities I've had."
While his wrestling career is over, Malcom has entered the coaching world. He was hired last week as the new head coach at Bellevue East.
"I'm very excited," he said about the next chapter. "The Bellevue community has already shown so much support for me. I'm thankful to walk into a community that supports wrestling. I think I've found a home in Bellevue."
Malcom has learned from some stellar wrestling coaches, such as Brad Asche, Tom Brands and Dalton Jensen. Malcom hopes to turn the knowledge gained from them into a successful coaching career of his own.
"I've had great examples of what great coaches look like," Malcom said. "I'm excited to use those resources to build my own coaching style."
Check out the full interview with Malcom below.