(Glenwood) -- From a door-to-door salesman to national champion.
It might seem storybook, but that's the legitimate tale of Glenwood alum Brett Mower.
Two years ago, Mower was out of wrestling and adapting to life after athletics. Now, the Iowa Western star is an NJCAA national champion.
"Honestly, nothing feels different," Mower said about being a national champion. "Maybe it's cocky, but there's something to be said about me proving I'm a national champion. It feels good for everyone to see that as well."
Mower entered the tournament as the No. 4 seed despite only having one loss at 197 pounds. He rolled to the finals with two tech falls and two major decisions before capping off his remarkable run through the bracket with a 10-9 decision over Cloud County's Ibrahim Ameer.
His championship performance was another twist in an eventful wrestling career. Mower -- a two-time state qualifier and one-time state medalist at Glenwood -- walked on at Division I Utah Valley after graduating from Glenwood in 2019.
"I've always felt like a dark horse or underdog," Mower said. "I never got much attention out of high school. I decided to walk on. It was tough."
It looked as if Mower's wrestling days were over when he left Utah Valley and took a sales job at Aptive Environmental.
"I thought I was done," Mower said. "I found a good career and was making a ton of money. Sales is a lot like wrestling. There's no cap on what you do. The limit is how far you want to take it. I did extremely well. I finished in the top 10 in the company out of 3,000 reps."
Mower was working in Indianapolis when he had a change of heart. He knew the opportunities in his sales career would still be there, but he didn't want to spend the rest of his life wondering how far his wrestling career could have taken him.
"I knew what it took to be great," he said. "That process doesn't change with anything you do in life. I just felt like I needed to prove I was a good wrestler. I said I learned these lessons from wrestling but didn't have anything to back it up. I wanted my brothers, mom, dad and the Glenwood community to see that anybody can do anything."
Mower joined the Iowa Western Reivers program last season. He found himself in their lineup early in the season before losing his spot to eventual national champion Josh McFarland. While surrendering his position in the lineup wasn't fun, Mower admits it only fueled his fire for this year."
"I came in with the mindset that there was no chance I wouldn't walk over anybody," he said.
Mower credits his season-long workouts with Zeb Wahle -- a former state champion at Lewis Central and national runner-up at Maryville University -- for helping him become a champion.
"I was going toe-to-toe with (Wahle), and he wasn't holding it back," he said. "I knew coming into it that none of these kids stood a chance. But at the same time (Wahle) taught me to treat everybody the same and wrestle within myself. I always had an engine and heart."
With a national championship under his belt, Mower is unsure of his future. He's received interest from several wrestling programs, but resuming his productive sales career also sounds enticing.
"I've had a lot of D1, D2, D3 schools reach out to me," he said. "To what ends do I continue this wrestling career when I have a career in life? I don't know if I'm going to chase down the dream of wrestling or if I should keep winning in life."
Hear more with Mower below.